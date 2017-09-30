LOG IN
SLM Nashville All American 400 26 Chandler Smith Pole 2017

Young Guns to Lead All American 400 Field to Green Flag

September 30, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - National, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

Chandler Smith is the youngest driver competing in this weekend’s All American 400.  After qualifying on Saturday, he was also the fastest as he earned the pole for Sunday’s 400-lap affair at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (TN).

 

Going into Sunday’s race, it will be a battle between the young guns and the veterans, as two teenagers will lead the field to green.

 

"It was really good, we unloaded strong and we were fast," Smith told Speed51.com powered by JEGS, "We were just waiting on the track to rubber up to see what it was gonna do.  Really good bite all day yesterday, really good bite today.  We were just a little bit snug.  Overall a really good qualifying run and we have a really good shot to win.  We have an even better long-run car than we had in qualifying. I'm really surprised about our qualifying run.  We plan on staying on the tires until about Lap 150.  If we run our own race and keep the tires on the car we'll have a good chance."

 

Defending Snowball Derby winner Christian Eckes will start alongside Smith on the front row.  Eckes finished 16th in the All American 400 last year and has had good runs in the past two ARCA races at Nashville.

 

“I think it’s good.  We had a pretty good car in qualifying.  I’m surprised we qualified as well as we did,” he stated.  “We weren’t 100-percent sure on our short-run car, but we qualified second so we have more confidence going into it.  We’re looking forward to tomorrow.  We definitely worked on long-run speed.  We missed it last year and we fell off in the race.  Hopefully, we’ll learn from that and bring home a good finish.”

 

Casey Roderick will start third after a strong qualifying run.  He won the ARCA/CRA Super Series/ Southern Super Series combination event at Nashville back in April and is also looking to win a Pro Late Model track championship this weekend.

 

“Feels good.  I was surprised with our qualifying run but I knew we had a good car.  Happy with the Pro, we struggled at the beginning of practice but we figured it out.  We were tight but we made a few adjustments and we fixed it,” Roderick explained.  “Same with the Super, started out real tight.  The track has been through some changes.  It’s been a battle to get here but I’m really happy with the cars and I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

 

Southern Super Series Champion Stephen Nasse qualified fourth while local shoe Mason Mingus rounded out the top five.  Defending All American 400 winner Bubba Pollard will start 12th.

 

Be sure to stay tuned to Speed51.com as we’ll have Trackside Now coverage of Sunday’s 33rd Annual All American 400 starting at 10 a.m. CT from the Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville.

 

On-demand coverage of Saturday’s qualifying can be found by clicking here.

 

-By Koty Geyer, Speed51.com Midwest Correspondent

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

 

All American 400 Qualifying Results

Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (TN) – September 30, 2017

1             26S        Chandler Smith 18.550

2             15          Christian Eckes 18.599

3             7             Casey Roderick 18.615

4             51N       Stephen Nasse 18.694

5             5M        Mason Mingus 18.727

6             42          Chad Finley        18.739

7             66          Steven Wallace 18.754

9             43          Dennis Schoenfield        18.773

9             54          Matt Craig          18.773

9             2             Donnie Wilson  18.773

12          99          Raphael Lessard               18.784

13          26          Bubba Pollard   18.825

14          51          Cole Rouse        18.850

15          26A       Willie Allen        18.864

16          55          Spencer Davis   18.865

17          96          Danny O’Quinn 18.925

18          57          Cole Timm          18.984

19          15T        Austin Thaxton 19.013

20          58          Tyler Ankrum    19.032

20          5             Casey Johnson 19.041

21          4             Kyle McCallum  19.103

22          121        Joseph Meyer  19.108

23          05          Nathan Davis     19.650

