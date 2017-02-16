Young Ready to Race in Dad’s Honor at Mom’s Race Track

For many drivers, a win is an emotional and gratifying feat. Racing contains so many highs and lows that it makes the highs extremely gratifying. But for Chris Young, winning Saturday’s Modified main event at Bronson Speedway (FL) would take emotion to a whole new level.

The “Kickoff to Speedweeks 50” powered by Sunoco is more than just an event to kick off multiple nights of racing in Florida. This race is taking place in memory of Young’s father, Chris Young, at a track owned and promoted by his mother, Ann Young.

“To see the following we are getting and the people that want to be involved and excited is something that is exciting to me,” Chris Young told Speed51.com powered by JEGS. “To be able bring a car that my dad built to a track that I have had such a big hand in and helped build is something that I am really looking forward to.”

The car Young is piloting in the 50-lap Modified main event is a car that his late father built. The car has not run a full season since 2011 and the car will be returning to the track with Young’s 49 Unlimited team.

“I know the track better, I think. I know I have more experience on that track compared to some of the other guys that will be racing,” Young stated. “I know our equipment isn’t exactly up to par compared to the other guys but we have run with them before so I think we can do it again this weekend.”

The 22-year-old Riverhead, New York native currently holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and Design from Purdue University, and is working on his Master’s degree in business at Hofstra University.

“All the guys that I started racing with are now racing (NASCAR) XFINITY and other big things and it’s just crazy to think about,” Young commented. “At one point I had to make a decision and so my racing went on the back burner so I could really get an education.

“Everything that I do, I think to myself- ‘How can I apply this to my racing?’ and I use a lot of the stuff that I have learned to help Bronson (Speedway) function on a day-to-day basis.”

Ann Young, and her late husband purchased the track with the hopes of one day bringing Tour-type Modifieds to their track after a much-needed revival. This is now the second year that the 1/3-mile paved oval has hosted a pre-Speedweeks event with Modifieds.

The speedway set up a GoFundMe page allowing people to “sponsor” laps of the race in return for free admission for the event. They had an outstanding return and support shown.

Young’s goals and expectations for the 50-lap race on Saturday go beyond the checkered flag flying this weekend.

“Ultimately I want to use this momentum from this race to build on Bronson Speedway but to also help push our 2017 race program as far as marketing partnerships. We’d really like to run a full-time schedule by updating our team’s car or running with another team’s program.”

-By Hannah Newhouse, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent

-Photo credit: 49 Unlimited Facebook

Related Posts

« Hoffman Adds Gator to Pond After Perfect Night at Volusia Winter Showdown PPV Replay Modifieds »