For the third straight year, Speed51.com will carry a live video stream from the World Stock Car Festival at Indiana’s historic Winchester Speedway this weekend. Seven divisions will be in action throughout the event on the legendary 37-degree banking.

Race fans will get to see the 100-lap ARCA/CRA Super Series Super Late Model feature, as well as features for the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour, Winchester Modifieds, Vores Compact Touring Series, CRA Late Model Sportsman and the CRA Street Stocks.

All of that racing action can be seen live on Speed51 TV for just $29.99 for a two-day pass. Individual day tickets for Sunday and Monday can be purchased for $19.99 each.

Sunday’s feature racing lineup includes the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour and the Vores Compact Tour. Racing begins on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.

Monday’s lineup includes the ARCA/CRA Super Series, Winchester Modifieds, Vores Compacts, CRA Late Model Sportsman and CRA Street Stocks. Feature racing begins on Monday at 1 p.m. ET.

For all four CRA divisions, races at the World Stock Car Festival will be a part of the inaugural championship chase.

Speed51.com’s live stream will be a single-camera broadcast using the public address system audio, which will feature Andrew Hayn, the voice of the Champion Racing Association, throughout much of the racing program.

Race fans who purchase the live stream but cannot watch the event live will have free access to an on-demand replay soon after the conclusion of the event.

Fans who are looking to purchase the Speed51 TV live stream of the World Stock Car Festival from Winchester Speedway can do so by clicking here.

