Dirt Mods - Stewart Friesen - STSS - Afton Action 50

Working Man’s Race Celebrates 10th Anniversary at Afton

September 8, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Ticker

Afton, NY – For the 10th consecutive year, the Short Track SuperNationals serves as an affordable option for racers on Columbus Day weekend.

 

The “Working Man’s Race” as it is appropriately known has provided a decade’s worth of opportunities for weekend warriors – Friday, Saturday and Sunday racers – with big paydays and unprecedented headlines.

 

The event, now partnered with the American Racer Cup weekend, celebrates its 10th anniversary on October 6-7 at Afton Motorsports Park, the very same facility that hosted the first back in 2006.

 

Two full days of racing are on the docket at the fairgrounds oval.

 

On Saturday (October 7), the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By VP big-block/small-block Modifieds battle for 50 laps offering $5,000-plus to the winner and $400 just to take the green flag! This is the eighth of nine events on the STSS Halmar International North Region.

 

In nine previous Short Track SuperNationals events, there have been no repeat Modified winners.

 

New for 2017: the American Racer Cup Modified track champions are invited for one-on-one Match Races. All participants receive a certificate for a FREE tire. The winner takes home a cool $2,000!

 

STSS Modified registration is open at: http://bdmotorsportsmedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/STSNModifiedEntry.pdf

 

The Street Stocks will battle 20 laps for a $1,000 winner’s share thanks to Trackside Products.

 

New this year, Street Stock champions from area speedways are invited for a 15-lap Dash paying $500 cash to win. All participants will receive a certificate for a FREE tire.

 

Also on the Saturday card are the IMCA-Modifieds ($400 to win, $75 to start) and Vintage Modifieds.

 

On Friday night (October 6), STSS Sportsman takes the spotlight in a 35-lap main offering $1,500 to the winner (*with $20 “Gambler’s Fee” posted, $1,000 without) and $125 to take the green. This is the final of five STSS Sportsman races in 2017 and a champion will be crowned.

 

American Racer Cup Sportsman track champions are invited for one-on-one Match Racers. All participants receive a certificate for a FREE tire. The winner receives $1,000 cash!

 

STSS Sportsman registration is open at: http://bdmotorsportsmedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/STSNSportsmanEntry.pdf

 

The CRSA Sprint Cars will make their second SuperNationals appearance on Friday, joined by FWD Four Cylinders racing for $250 to win and $40 to take the green flag.

 

Modifieds and Street Stocks will be invited to practice on Friday night in advance of their Saturday events.

 

Complete weekend rules have been posted on the STSS website: http://bdmotorsportsmedia.com/american-racer-cup-short-track-supernationals-10-weekend-rules/

 

The weekend breakdown, including times and pricing, is at the following link: http://bdmotorsportsmedia.com/american-racer-cup-short-track-supernationals-10-weekend-breakdown/

 

Afton Motorsports Park is located conveniently off I-88 Exit 7 (Afton), approximately 25 miles north and east of Binghamton, at 46 East Main Street Afton, N.Y. 13730. There is plentiful space for parking and camping. To learn more about Afton Motorsports Park, visit www.aftonmotorsportspark.com.

 

To learn more about the Short Track Super Series or BD Motorsports Media LLC, visit www.shortttracksuperseries.com or www.bdmotorsportsmedia.com, call 845.728.2781 or e-mail [email protected] “Like” Short Track Super Series on Facebook or follow @ShortTrackSS on Twitter.

 

-Short Track Super Series Press Release. Photo credit:

