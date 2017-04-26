WoO Late Models Postpone Two Events Due to Rain

CONCORD, NC – Due to heavy persistent rain hitting the Midwest over the past several days which has brought excessive localized flooding, the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series have postponed the events at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, KS and Salina Highbanks Speedway in Salina, OK to Friday, Sept. 22 at Lakeside Speedway and Saturday, Sept. 23 at Salina Highbanks.

Fans that currently have tickets for either event can use them for the rescheduled events on Friday, Sept. 22 at Lakeside Speedway and Saturday, Sept. 23 at Salina Highbanks. No refunds will be given.

The Series and the tracks look forward to the rescheduled events in hopes of providing the best racing environment possible for fans and drivers alike. The Series will resume at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, SC on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 at Fayetteville Motor Speedway, Fayetteville, NC. For more information on the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Mode Series visit WOOLMS.com or find us on social media at Twitter.com/WoOLateModels and Facebook.com/WorldofOutlawsLateModelSeries.

