For the second straight year, the richest pavement short track race on the West Coast will be making its way into living rooms across the globe in February. The 3rd Annual Winter Showdown at Kern County Raceway Park (CA) will be broadcast via a live pay-per-view broadcast on Speed51.com.

Speed51.com and SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour Series officials made the announcement on Wednesday following a successful inaugural broadcast of the event in 2016.

“The Winter Showdown continues to grow each year and we are grateful to have Speed51.com provide a service to the fans and family that can’t make it out to California,” said SRL’s Larry Collins. “This year’s event will once again feature the nation’s best Super Late Model drivers, so if you are unable to see it live and in person, Speed51.com has the next best option. A special thanks to Bob, Brandon and the rest of the crew at Speed51 for all they do for the Winter Showdown and short track racing as a whole.”

A group of the top drivers from the Super Late Model ranks and beyond will converge in Bakersfield, California, February 10-11, to chase the $30,000 top prize. Racing stars such as two-time Winter Showdown winner Bubba Pollard, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series rookie Erik Jones and West Coast star Derek Thorn have already filed entries for the race.

“I had the opportunity to attend the event last year and it was simply awesome,” said Bob Dillner, Executive Director of speed51.com. “Kern County Raceway is a first-class facility and Larry (Collins) & Brian (Olsen) do a great job with SRL. Many big names from both coasts and in between will be making the trek to Cali for the Winter Showdown. This online broadcast enables those on the East Coast, Midwest or even Northwest, that are trapped in snow or simply cannot make it, a chance to see their favorite racers and some great racing on a gigantic platform.”

Fans can purchase Saturday’s Speed51 TV pay-per-view broadcast for the price of $29.99 to watch the 250-lap SRL Winter Showdown. Friday’s racing action can be seen for $19.99 and will include coverage of Super Late Model time-trials, qualifying races and the Lucas Oil Modified Series feature.

Race fans can also purchase a two-day broadcast ticket for a total of $44.99, which is a savings of $5, to watch all of the racing action from the high-banks of Kern County Raceway.

The live broadcast will feature multiple cameras with audio from the track’s public address announcers. There will be a 150-mile black-out radius for the areas around the Bakersfield, California facility.

Click here to order you live pay-per-view video ticket today.

For more information on opportunities with the online broadcast please contact [email protected].

-51 Sports/SRL Press Release

