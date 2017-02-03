Winter Showdown One Week Away – Buy Live Video Tickets Now

The $30,000-to-win SRL Winter Showdown at California’s Kern County Raceway Park is a little over one week away. That means race fans have about eight days left to purchase their Speed51 TV pay-per-view packages. Trust us when we tell you that you do not want to miss this year’s Winter Showdown.

This year’s SRL Winter Showdown has over 40 cars already on the entry list as of January 31. Included on that list are two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers. One is Kyle Busch, the 2015 series champion. The other is Erik Jones, a rookie this year, but a rookie that beat Kyle Busch in the 2012 Snowball Derby.

This year’s Winter Showdown marks the first time that Busch and Jones have had the chance to race against each other in Super Late Models since that December day in 2012. And this time they’ll be going against each other with a $30,000 check on the line.

Also on the entry list for this year’s race is the two-time defending Winter Showdown winner, Bubba Pollard. In the race’s short history, nobody has been able to beat Bubba Pollard. The Georgia native has made the long drive to California worth it each year, but this year the locals are definitely going to have something to say about it.

One of those local drivers is Derek Thorn. Thorn considers Kern County Raceway to be his home track. He’s won there multiple times. He had a dominant car in last year’s Winter Showdown before a mechanical issue ended his day early.

In addition to the $30,000 250-lap Super Late Model race, there’s also a 50-lap feature for the always thrilling Lucas Oil Modified Series on Saturday night.

As if you needed another reason to watch, we’ll give you one more anyway. This one is a simple one. It’s racing in early February for big money. What’s better than that?

Race fans can purchase Saturday, February 11’s Speed51 TV coverage for $29.99. Friday’s coverage can be purchased for $19.99. Race fans can also choose to purchase the two-day package for $44.99. As always, Speed51 Network subscribers will receive a 10-percent discount off their Speed51 TV purchase.

Fans can purchase the 2017 SRL Winter Showdown on Speed51 TV by clicking here.

-By Rob Blount, Speed51.com Southeast Editor – Twitter: @RobBlount

