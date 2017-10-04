LOG IN
PLM - Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville - Cole Williams - Pits - 4-2-17

Williams Leaves Nashville with Momentum on His Side

October 4, 2017

Cole Williams may not have been able to come home with a famous guitar, but he and his team still had a very successful All American 400 weekend at the Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville.

 

The Sellersburg, Indiana native qualified in the top three and finished in the top five in one of the biggest races of the year, securing their position as a threat to win everywhere the team goes.

 

“The crew did a fantastic job all weekend long,” said Williams.  “I Thought we had a really good piece to start with based off of our performance through practice.”

 

Williams said the plan was to save their equipment for as long as possible throughout the grueling 400-lap race on the high-banked half-mile oval. Eventually, Williams’ blue No. 46 went to the tight side, but Williams was able to overcome that to a fourth-place result.

 

“Overall I felt we had an okay weekend.  The car was in one piece when we loaded up, which is always a good thing.”

 

Now Williams and his team will take some time off before turning their attention to the biggest Pro Late Model race of the year, the Allen Turner Snowflake 100 at Pensacola, Florida’s Five Flags Speedway.

 

“We have a couple of months to regroup and get ready for that one.  We’ll bring our A-game down there and hopefully we can finish the year off with a win in one of the biggest races of the season.”

 

-51 Sports Press Release.  Photo Credit: Speed51.com

