White, Pembroke Split Late Model Wins at Thunder Road

Barre, Vt. – Northfield’s Matt White and Montpelier’s Kyle Pembroke were the stars of the Late Model double features at Thunder Road’s Casella Night on Thursday, June 15. White earned his sixth Late Model victory in the Harvest Equipment make-up feature, while Pembroke made a late charge to score his fifth career victory in the regularly scheduled Casella event.

White started on the pole in the Harvest Equipment event, but quickly found himself under attack from Vermont Governor Phil Scott. A lengthy battle came to an end when the engine let go in Scott’s machine at the halfway mark of the 50-lap feature.

Middlesex’s Josh Demers got the jump on the restart, but White eventually worked his way back underneath him to retake the lead on lap 36. He then held off Demers and Milton’s Eric Chase on a final five-lap sprint for the victory.

Chase made his move late to finish second while Demers took third. Scott Dragon, Boomer Morris, Shawn Fleury, Trampas Demers, Bobby Therrien, rookie Stephen Donahue, and Jason Corliss completed the top-10.

In the Casella nightcap, it was Pembroke who stole the show late. Wolcott’s Marcel J. Gravel grabbed the lead from Barre’s Christopher Pelkey on lap 16 following a run of early cautions, only to see Pelkey take the top spot back on a lap-40 restart.

The race’s final caution flew with six laps remaining for Stephen Donahue’s turn-four crash, and Gravel took the lead once again on the restart. But Pembroke suddenly came storming up the outside, overtaking Gravel with two laps to go for the win.

Gravel settled for second, while Trampas Demers came out of the pack late for third. Pelkey, Jason Corliss, Scott Dragon, Eric Chase, Josh Demers, Mike Bailey, and Scott Coburn completed the top-10.

Hinesburg’s Trevor Lyman took his second straight Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger victory in their 40-lap feature. Lyman sailed through the field from his 10th starting spot, taking the lead from Jason Woodard on lap 18 just a lap before Woodard suffered a broken rear end.

A lap-28 restart put former champion Brendan Moodie to Lyman’s outside. After a long side-by-side battle, Lyman was able to reassume command. He then held on for one more restart for a big accident with two laps to go for his seventh career Flying Tiger victory.

Wolcott’s Moodie finished second for the second straight week followed by Morrisville’s Dwayne Lanphear in third. Joe Steffen and rookie Kyle Streeter rounded out the top-5, followed by Robert Gordon, John Lambert, rookie Jaden Perry, Mike Martin, and rookie Burt Spooner III.

In the Allen Lumber Street Stocks, Waitsfield’s Kevin Streeter earned his second career victory. Street grabbed the lead on the opening circuit of the 25-lap feature before parrying everything Lincoln’s Garry Bashaw had to offer for the victory in a caution-free race.

Morrisville’s Will Hennequin inherited the third spot after Dean Switser Jr. was disqualified for an illegal sway bar. Tommy Smith, Jamie Davis, Gary Mullen, Kelsea Woodard, Greg Collette, Reilly Lanphear, and Brandon Lanphear also earned top-10 finished.

The New England Antique Racers saw Thornton, N.H.’s Butch Burbank take the win in the Cho Lee Memorial for the Modifieds. Moscow’s John “The Birdman” Adams was the victor in the Sportsman Coupes.

Thunder Road continues its 2017 next Thursday, June 22 with New England Federal Credit Union Night. The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers have double features to highlight the card as they begin the night with their previously rained-out Myers Container Service Triple Crown Series opener. The Late Models and Allen Lumber Street Stocks join them with a 7:00pm post time. Admission is just $12 for adults, $3 for kids ages 6-12, and $25 for a family of four (2 adults, 2 kids).

For more information, contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963,[email protected], or visit www.thunderroadvt.com.

-Thunder Road Press Release. Photo credit: Alan Ward

THUNDER ROAD LATE MODELS

HARVEST EQUIPMENT MAKE-UP FEATURE

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown

Matt White ( 42VT ) Northfield, VT Eric Chase ( 40VT ) Milton, VT Josh Demers ( 10VT ) Montpelier, VT Scott Dragon ( 16VT ) Milton, VT Boomer Morris ( 13VT ) Barre, VT Shawn Fleury ( 31VT ) Middlesex, VT Trampas Demers ( 85VT ) S. Burlington, VT Bobby Therrien ( 5VT ) Hinesburg, VT #Stephen Donahue ( 2VT ) Graniteville, VT Jason Corliss ( 66VT ) Barre, VT Kyle Pembroke ( 27VT ) Montpelier, VT Marcel J. Gravel ( 86VT ) Wolcott, VT Scott Coburn ( 72VT ) Barre, VT Ricky Roberts ( 3VT ) Washington, VT Mike Bailey ( 00VT ) S. Barre, VT Tyler Cahoon ( 38VT ) Danville, VT Jason Allen ( 29VT ) Barre, VT Darrell Morin ( 17VT ) Westford, VT Cody Blake ( 99VT ) Barre, VT Christopher Pelkey ( 64VT ) Graniteville, VT Eric Badore ( 04VT ) Milton, VT Richard Lowrey III ( 44VT ) Charlotte, VT Phil Scott ( 14VT ) Berlin, VT

THUNDER ROAD LATE MODELS

CASELLA WASTE MANAGEMENT FEATURE

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown

Kyle Pembroke ( 27VT ) Montpelier, VT Marcel J. Gravel ( 86VT ) Wolcott, VT Trampas Demers ( 85VT ) S. Burlington, VT Christopher Pelkey ( 64VT ) Graniteville, VT Jason Corliss ( 66VT ) Barre, VT Scott Dragon ( 16VT ) Milton, VT Nick Sweet ( 40VT ) Barre, VT Josh Demers ( 10VT ) Montpelier, VT Mike Bailey ( 00VT ) S. Barre, VT Scott Coburn ( 72VT ) Barre, VT Matt White ( 42VT ) Northfield, VT Tyler Cahoon ( 38VT ) Danville, VT Darrell Morin ( 17VT ) Westford, VT Mike Foster ( 7VT ) Williston, VT #Stephen Donahue ( 2VT ) Graniteville, VT Cody Blake ( 99VT ) Barre, VT Eric Badore ( 04VT ) Milton, VT Shawn Fleury ( 31VT ) Middlesex, VT Mark Norris ( 22ME ) Benson, VT Richard Lowrey III ( 44VT ) Charlotte, VT Bobby Therrien ( 5VT ) Hinesburg, VT Jason Allen ( 29VT ) Barre, VT Ricky Roberts ( 3VT ) Washington, VT

LENNY’S SHOE & APPAREL FLYING TIGERS

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown

Trevor Lyman ( 17 ) Hinesburg, VT Brendan Moodie ( 94 ) Wolcott, VT Dwayne Lanphear ( 11 ) Morrisville, VT Joe Steffen ( 00 ) Grand Isle, VT Kyle Streeter ( 37 ) Waitsfield, VT Robert Gordon ( 20 ) Milton, VT John Lambert ( 8 ) Northfield, VT #Jaden Perry ( 92 ) Hardwick, VT Mike Martin ( 01 ) Craftsbury Common, VT #Burt Spooner III ( 4 ) E. Montpelier, VT Cameron Ouellette ( 90 ) Barre, VT #Jamon Perry ( 62 ) Hardwick, VT Kevin Dodge ( 88 ) Barre, VT #Tyler Austin ( 5 ) East Calais, VT #Jason Pelkey ( 64 ) Barre, VT Sid Sweet Jr. ( 51 ) Williamstown, VT Jason Woodard ( 68 ) Waterbury Ctr., VT

ALLEN LUMBER STREET STOCKS

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown

Kevin Streeter ( 67 ) Waitsfield, VT Garry Bashaw ( 4 ) Lincoln, VT William Hennequin ( 47 ) Hardwick, VT Tom Smith ( 50 ) Williamstown, VT Jamie Davis ( 43 ) Wolcott, VT Gary Mullen ( 29 ) Tunbridge, VT Kelsea Woodard ( 55 ) Waterbury Ctr., VT Greg Collette ( 33 ) Milton, VT Reilly Lanphear ( 21 ) Duxbury, VT Brandon Lanphear ( 11 ) Morrisville, VT #Stephen Martin ( 01 ) Craftsbury Common, VT Cooper Bouchard ( 7 ) Hinesburg, VT Peyton Lanphear ( 22 ) Duxbury, VT Alan Maynard ( 10 ) Fairfax, VT Michael Gay ( 3 ) So. Burlington, VT Tom Campbell ( 85 ) Middlesex, VT #Kasey Collins ( 98 ) Barre, VT #Logan Powers ( 31 ) Middlesex, VT #Jeff Murray ( 35 ) Georgia, VT Scott Weston ( 40 ) Berlin, VT #Thomas Peck ( 96 ) Barre, VT

DSQ Dean Switser, Jr. ( 45 ) Lyndonville, VT

