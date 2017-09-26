Griffith Nabs Second PASS Win of the Season at WMMP

North Woodstock, NH — Derek Griffith of Hudson, New Hampshire raced to his second Pro All Stars Series North Super Late Model victory of the season Saturday night in the 150-lap event topping the racing car at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock, New Hampshire.

To earn this trip to the winners’ circle Griffith needed to take command of the race from Ben Rowe, the reigning PASS Super Late Model National Champion who is no stranger to victory lane at the high-banked, quarter-mile oval.

Griffith’s LCM Motorsports 12 was chased under the checkered flag by Travis Benjamin of Morrill, Maine. Benjamin vaulted into the PASS North Super Late Model championship points lead with his runner-up finish aboard the Petit Motorsports 7.

Rowe ended up third in the Richard Moody 4, with his teammate, Trevor Sanborn of East Parsonsfield, Maine, close behind. Six-time PASS North Super Late Model champion Johnny Clark of Farmingdale, Maine swapped the race lead with Rowe during the event’s early laps before posting a fifth-place finish.

Bruce Helmuth of Wales, Maine claimed a career-first PASS Modified victory in a wild 40-lap race for the open-wheel class with an unusual amount of carnage and destruction evident.

Helmuth, who has a mantle full of second and third-place PASS Mod trophies and is only a couple of points out of second-place in the Mod standings this year, inherited the race lead when Conway, New Hampshire’s Gary Shackford was deemed by officials to be forced from the position by Bruce Carignan of Lebanon, Maine.

Carignan and Shackford went to the back of the restart lineup, then Helmuth outgunned Conway’s Mark Lunblad, Jr., racing to victory ahead of Lundblad and points leader Ben Tinker of New Gloucester, suffering through his worst performance of the season while posting his 12th top-three finish in 12 races.

Steven Jones of Saco, Maine led the 40-lappers opening stages before settling for a fourth-place finish with Shackford bouncing back from his bouncing from the lead with a fifth-place finish.

David Whittier of West Poland, Maine prevailed in a thriller, waiting until the final turn on the final lap to pull off his winning move in a 50-lap open race for Street Stocks. Whittier, a successful Oxford Plains Speedway regular, won a 75-lap race for his first-ever score at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway on the previous weekend.

At White Mountain Motorsports Park, sixth-place starter Whittier raced most of the distance behind the new track champion at his home oval, polesitter Billy Childs, Jr. of Leeds, Maine. Testing every groove and angle for a couple of laps before his last-lap charge, Whittier edged Childs by mere inches under the checkered flag. Runner-up Childs led 49.9 laps, unofficially.

Tyler King of Livermore, Maine started 13th in the 50-lapper and steady progress throughout the race netted a third-place finish in a relatively trouble-free Street Stock performance. ‘Mad’ Max Dolliver of Londonderry, New Hampshire was fourth across the finish line, followed by Buxton, Maine’s Nathan Leavitt.

Austin Teras of Windham, Maine kept his National Championship hopes alive in the Legends Cars class, holding off a determined Casey Call of Pembroke, New Hampshire in a hotly-contested, 25-lap race. Teras is still in contention for the Young Lions nationwide title.

Kevin Girard of Saco, Maine was third and tops among those old enough to be licensed to drive motor vehicles on public roads. Noah Korner from Bloomfield, Connecticut and Ryan Doucette from Framingham, Massachusetts rounded out the top five in Legends Cars competition.

Jamie Heath of Waterford, Maine nailed down his second straight victory in the three-race Bandits Triple Crown Series, holding off a hard-charging Adam Sanborn of West Paris, Maine in a 25-lap race for the stock four-cylinder-powered racing class. For Heath, the 2016 Bandits division champion at Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway, it was his tenth feature race win of the year.

Tyler Green of Turner, Maine joined Heath and Sanborn on the podium after winning a race-long battle versus Kyle Hewins of Leeds, Maine. Auburn’s Scott Jordan won his heat race and battled with Heath for the early lead before eventually finishing in fifth position. Heath also won a heat race in earlier Bandits action.

The 2017 Pro All Stars Series North Super Late Model and Mod seasons come to a close at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 14 at Oxford Plains Speedway in Oxford, Maine. Street Stocks, Legends Cars and Bandits will also see action on that racing card. For more information please visit proallstarsseries.com or call (207) 539-8865.

Unofficial results from the Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model and Mod races at White Mountain Motorsports Park; North Woodstock, New Hampshire; Sunday, September 23, 2017 showing finishing position, car number, driver’s name, driver’s hometown:

Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model (150 laps) 1 12 Derek Griffith, Hudson, NH; 2 7 Travis Benjamin, Morrill, ME; 3 4 Ben Rowe, Turner, ME; 4 44 Trevor Sanborn, East Parsonsfield, ME; 5 54 Johnny Clark, Farmingdale, ME; 6 09 Jeremy Davis, Tamworth, NH; 7 1 Scott Dragon, Milton, VT; 8 23 Dave Farrington, Jr., Jay, ME; 9 90 Craig Weinstein, Walpole, MA; 10 94 Garrett Hall, Scarborough, ME; 11 63 John Salemi, Nashua, NH; 12 47 Gabe Brown, Center Conway, NH; 13 7 Glen Luce, Turner, ME; 14 01 Sammy Gooden, Jr., Whitefield, NH; 15 16 Travis Stearns, Auburn, ME; 16 2 Dany Poulin, Valle-Jonction, QC; 17 77 Nick Reno, West Bath, ME; 18 60 DJ Shaw, Center Conway, NH; 19 41 Tracy Gordon, Strong, ME; 20 88 Brandon Barker, Windham, ME; 21 27 Wayne Helliwell, Jr., Dover, NH; 22 35 Derek Ramstrom, West Boylston, MA; 23 0 Scott Luce, Strong, ME; 24 2 Nick Cusack, Scarborough, ME.

PASS Mods (40 laps) 1 25 Bruce Helmuth, Wales, ME; 2 28 Mark Lundblad, Jr., Conway, NH; 3 19 Ben Tinker, New Gloucester, ME; 4 33 Steven Jones, Saco, ME; 5 60 Gary Shackford, Center Conway, NH; 6 17 Scott Alexander, Glenburn, ME; 7 2 Randy Sanborn, West Baldwin, ME; 8 64 Matty Sanborn, Windham, ME; 9 21 Mike Carignan, Lebanon, ME; 10 29 Tasha Dyer, Tamworth, NH; 11 12 Steve Dickey, Jr., Milford, NH; DNS 16 Patrick Sullivan, Poland, ME.

Street Stock (50 laps) 1 58 David Whittier, West Poland, ME; 2 1 Billy Childs, Jr., Leeds, ME; 3 11 Tyler King, Livermore, ME; 4 29 Max Dolliver, Londonderry, NH; 5 36 Nathan Leavitt, Buxton, ME; 6 23 Robbie Bodwell, Sanford, ME; 7 61 Matt Dufault, Turner, ME; 8 77 Bryce Mains, Bridgton, ME; 9 36 Rick Spaulding, Lisbon, ME; 10 45 Cole Watson, Naples, ME; 11 79 Patrick Tanguay, Lebanon, ME; 12 4 Travis Cass, Charlestown, NH; 13 47 Brian Caswell, Buxton, ME; 14 81 Lewis Anderson, Buxton, ME; 15 79 Travis Lovejoy, Waterboro, ME.

Legends Cars (25 laps) 1 29 Austin Teras, Windham, ME; 2 90 Casey Call, Pembroke, NH; 3 19 Kevin Girard, Saco, ME; 4 31 Noah Korner, Bloomfield, CT; 5 77 Ryan Doucette, Framingham, MA; 6 31 Trenton Goodrow, Carver, MA; 7 399 Bobby Weymouth, Topsham, ME; 8 28 Kevin Oliver, Gray, ME; 9 27 Roger Edgecomb, Hiram, ME; 10 92 Colby Meserve, Buxton, ME; 11 52 Colby Benjamin, Belmont, ME; 12 0 Annette Humphrey, Parsonsfield, ME; 13 21 Mike Humphrey, Cornish, ME; 14 4 Peter Cook, Poland, ME; 15 4 Thomas Everson, Gilmanton, NH; 16 46 Adam Avedisian, Rumford, RI.

Bandits (25 laps) 1 91 Jamie Heath, Waterford, ME; 2 51 Adam Sanborn, West Paris, ME; 3 26 Tyler Green, Turner, ME; 4 52 Kyle Hewins, Leeds, ME; 5 36 Scott Jordan, Auburn, ME; 6 77 Rob Crepeau, Minot, ME; 7 56 Addie McDaniel, Bridgton, ME; 8 08 Mike McKinney, Berlin, NH; 9 71 Chris Foster, Lisbon, ME; 10 53 Chad Wills, Oxford, ME; 11 05 Gerard Cote, Oxford, ME; 12 55 Dean Jordan, Jay, ME; 13 3 Charlie ‘Chachy’ Hall, Oxford, ME.

