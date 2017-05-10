LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Mods NWMT 6 Ryan Preece Stafford Sizzler 2017

While Preece Exchanges Vows, GB3 Will Have Fun at Langley

May 10, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

Sometimes there is more to life than racing.  Nearly everyone in the sport has a moment at one time or another when they elect to put racing to the side in order to focus on something bigger than just going fast.  This weekend is one of those moments for 2013 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Ryan Preece.

 

Preece will not be attending this Saturday’s NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at Langley Speedway (VA) because he will be exchanging wedding vows with his fiancé Heather DesRochers.  But that doesn’t mean that Modified fans making their way to Virginia won’t get to see the TS Haulers No. 6 that Preece normally pilots.

 

Long Islander and four-time champion of the late NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour George Brunnhoelzl, III will fill the seat in a one-off appearance for the Eddie Partridge-owned team.

 

“I’ve never driven for them before, spoken with them and Ryan plenty of times, but I’ve never driven anything of his before. We were up at Stafford last week, they asked if I was interested in filling in for Ryan and there we go,” Brunnhoelzl told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

 

300x250 51 Network 2017(2)Preece gives all the credit of the deal to Partridge, who will stay in the race for the owner’s championship, with the entire team giving Brunnhoelzl their full support.

 

“We were just talking there and he mentioned putting George in the car for the owner points and I’m going to do whatever Eddie wants to do for sure. We had him sit in it, he fits in everywhere and he’s very familiar with the car, makes it all that much easier,” Preece explained. “I’d say George has a pretty good track record (at Langley). I’m helping to finish up the car now and hopefully George can go win on Saturday.”

 

Brunnhoelzl has also found working with Preece to be beneficial.

 

“We’ve been talking a lot, going over setups. We’ve raced each other back and forth pretty hard, so we’ve got a good grip on what the other is like and how we run.”

 

Brunnhoelzl will be one of the drivers with the most experience at Langley, with seven starts in NASCAR competition, two of them wins including the last NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour race held there in 2015.

 

“When I started out, I wasn’t so great there. Now we’ve won two of the last four there, so we’ve been pretty good,” he explained.  “I am psyched. The car is a good piece, same motor/chassis combination I’ve run the past couple of years with the Troyer TA2 and the spec motor.”

 

Brunnhoelzl hopes that a good showing can get some backing for his own team and possibly get the attention of other owners, or raise the attention of his car owner for the weekend.

 

“Obviously, Ryan will be in the car rest of the year, it’s his ride. Hopefully we’ll have a good showing and it will open some more doors,” Brunnhoelzl said.  “I’d love to do some more with Eddie in the future maybe if they want to run two cars or something, I’d love to do it. For now, take it a race at a time and see what happens.”

 

Meanwhile, Preece will be rooting hard for the team during the few down moments this weekend and also hopes Brunnhoelzl won’t bust on him too hard should he find his way to Victory Lane.

 

“I don’t know, maybe he will. Yeah, I guess so!”

 

Follow Speed51.com this Saturday for Trackside Now coverage of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at Langley Speedway.

 

-By Connor Sullivan, Speed51.com CT, MA & Long Island Editor – Twitter: @Connor51CT

-Photo Credit: Rick Ibsen/Speed51.com

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • May 13: Langley Speedway (VA) - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

  • May 13: Star Speedway (NH) - PASS North - Super Late Models

  • May 13: Oswego Speedway (NY) - Richie Evans Memorial - Race of Champions Modified Series

  • May 19-21: Bristol Motor Speedway (TN) - Short Track U.S. Nationals - SLM, PLM, LMSC & More

Presenting Partner