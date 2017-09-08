Weekend Update September 8-10: Who’s Racing & Who’s Winning
Looking to find out who won Short Track Racing events all over North America this weekend? You’ve come to the right place. The Weekend Update on Speed51.com provides you with the most up to date list of winners with a quick recap of each event.
Don't see your favorite track or series listed here and have some info on who's racing or who won? Email [email protected] with details on the race and we'll include it here in Weekend Update.
For updates on tracks in the path of Hurricane Irma click here
FRIDAY, September 8
MIDWEST
There are no races scheduled in the Midwest for Friday.
NORTHEAST
Claremont Speedway (NH) – Modifieds are on for Twin 30 features.
Stafford Motor Speedway (CT) – After an intense fight at the finish last week, the SK Modifieds are back for more.
Accord Speedway (NY) – The Modified season is entering the late stages at “The Bullring”.
Albany-Saratoga Speedway (NY) – King of Dirt 358 Modifieds take center stage.
All Star Circuit of Champions (PA) – All Star Sprints head to Port Royal Speedway.
DIRTcar Sportsman Series (NY) – Sportsman are in action at Ransomville Speedway.
Penn Can Speedway (PA) – Modifieds resume action.
SOUTHEAST
SOUTHWEST
There are no races scheduled in the Southwest for Friday.
WEST
ASCS Frontier (MT) – Gallatin Speedway weclomes the Frontier Sprints.
World of Outlaws Sprint Cars (CA) – First night of the Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway.
CANADA
Super DIRTcar Series (QC) – SDS Big Blocks begin a Quebec weekend at Autodrome Granby.
SATURDAY, September 9
MIDWEST
ARCA Racing Series (IN) – ARCA stars take on the high-banks of Salem Speedway.
JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour (MI) – Owosso Speedway welcomes in the JEGS All Stars.
Eldora Speedway – World 100 (OH) – The best in Dirt Late Model racing square off in one of the biggest events of the year.
NORTHEAST
Modified Touring Series (CT) – MTS makes its debut at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl.
NEMA Lites (CT) – Lites take on the New London-Waterford Speedbowl.
New London-Waterford Speedbowl (CT) – SK Modifieds are up to their usual tricks.
Riverhead Raceway (NY) – Modified Twin 50’s are the order of the night.
Star Classic – Granite State Pro Stock Series (NH) – Pro Stocks join the action at Star Speedway for 100 laps.
Star Classic – ISMA Supermodifieds (NH) – For the 52nd time Supermods go for 150-laps at Star Speedway.
Canandaigua Motorsports Park (NY) – Big-Block Modifieds are in action.
Can-Am Speedway (PA) – Modifieds clash at Can-Am.
Lebanon Valley Speedway (NY) – King of Dirt 358’s conclude their weekend.
Orange County Fair Speedway (NY) – Big-Block Modifieds roll off.
Thunder Mountain Speedway (NY) – Modifieds go at it.
Woodhull Raceway (NY) – 370 Modifieds are in action.
SOUTHEAST
Hickory Motor Speedway (NC) – Late Model Stocks are on for Twin 40’s.
Southern Modified Racing Series (NC) – Caraway Speedway is up once again for SMRS.
SOUTHWEST
There are no races scheduled in the Southwest for Saturday.
WEST
Lucas Oil Modified Series (CA) – Mods of the West go to Orange Show Speedway.
World of Outlaws Sprint Cars (CA) – Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway concludes.
CANADA
Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour (NS) – Season’s penultimate round rolls at Riverside Int’l Speedway.
Super DIRTcar Series (QC) – Weekend wraps at LeRPM Speedway.
SUNDAY, September 10
MIDWEST
There are no races scheduled in the Midwest for Sunday.
NORTHEAST
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (CT) – Sunoco Modifieds roll in the 20/20 Sprint special.
SOUTHEAST
Montgomery Motor Speedway – Alabama 200 (AL) – Show Me The Money Pro Late Model Series concludes with one of the biggest prizes in PLM racing.
Montgomery Motor Speedway – Modifieds of Mayhem (AL) – Mayhem tour concludes the 2017 season.
Southern National Motorsports Park (NC) – Championship night.
SOUTHWEST
There are no races scheduled in the Southwest for Sunday.
WEST
There are no races scheduled out West Sunday.
CANADA
DIRTcar Sportsman Series (ON) – Humberstone Speedway wraps the weekend for the Sportsman Series.
