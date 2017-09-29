Weekend Update September 29-October 1: Who’s Racing & Who’s Winning
Quick Links >> Friday, September 29 • Saturday, September 30 • Sunday, October 1
Last updated: September 29, 2017 at 18:36 pm
Looking to find out who won Short Track Racing events all over North America this weekend? You’ve come to the right place. The Weekend Update on Speed51.com provides you with the most up to date list of winners with a quick recap of each event.
Don’t see your favorite track or series listed here and have some info on who’s racing or who won? Email [email protected] with details on the race and we’ll include it here in Weekend Update. (Featured photo credit: Alan Ward)
FRIDAY, September 29
MIDWEST
National Short Track Championships (IL) – Rockford Speedway starts the weekend with their own Warrior Late Models headlining Friday with a 40-lap feature.
NORTHEAST
Claremont Speedway (NH) – Modifieds head up Championship Night.
NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (DE) – K&N East ends their 2017 at the “Monster Mile” Dover Int’l Speedway.
RoC Sportsman Modifieds (NY) – Race of Champions Weekend gets rolling at Lake Erie Speedway with a 75-lap Sportsman feature.
Georgetown Speedway (DE) – Big & Small Block Modifieds face off in the September Showdown.
World of Outlaws Sprints (PA) – Racing at Williams Grove Speedway.
SOUTHEAST
Southern Nationals Bonus Series (NC) – Tar Heel 50 at Tri-County Race Track.
SOUTHWEST
There are no races scheduled in the Southwest for Friday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
WEST
There are no races scheduled out West for Friday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
CANADA
There are no races scheduled in Canada for Friday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
SATURDAY, September 30
MIDWEST
Big 8 Late Model Series (IL) – Big 8 highlights the National Short Track Championships Saturday lineup at Rockford Speedway.
American Ethanol Modifieds (MI) – Mods are back in action at Berlin Raceway.
ASCS National (NE) – Sprints roll at I-80 Speedway.
USAC National Sprints (IN) – Lawrenceburg Speedway hosts racing for the night.
NORTHEAST
Milk Bowl (VT) – Late Models will time trial and hold qualifying races at Thunder Road.
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (CT) – Qualifying for the Fall Final at Stafford Motor Speedway.
NEMA Midgets & Lites (NH) – Quarter-mile action at Star Speedway.
New London-Waterford Speedbowl (CT) – SK Modifieds lead the night at the Bowl.
Race of Champions (PA) – The 250-lap 67th edition of this famous Modified race rolls at Lake Erie Speedway.
Riverhead Raceway (NY) – Modifieds highlight Championship Night on Long Island.
Wall Stadium Speedway (NJ) – Championship Night for the Stadium Modifieds on the Jersey Shore.
Fulton Speedway (NY) – Big-Block Modified drivers get a final warm-up for Super DIRT Week in the Outlaw 200.
Short Track Super Series – South (NJ) – Dirty Jersey at Bridgeport Speedway for STSS Modifieds.
World of Outlaws Sprints (PA) – Weekend concludes at Williams Grove Speedway.
SOUTHEAST
All-American 400 (TN) – Qualifying for the Super Late Models at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville.
Southern Modified Racing Series (NC) – Hickory Motor Speedway is next for the 75-lap Fall Spectacular.
ASCS Mid-South (AR) – I-30 Speedway hosts Sprint racing.
Carolina Clash SLM Series (NC) – Fayetteville Motor Speedway hosts Saturday night racing.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (GA) – A Peach State doubleheader weekend starts with the Dixie Shootout at Dixie Speedway.
SOUTHWEST
SRL Southwest Tour Series (AZ) – SPEARS Super Late Models head to Tuscon Speedway.
WEST
NASCAR K&N Pro Series West (ID) – K&N West is in action at Meridian Speedway.
CANADA
There are no races scheduled in Canada Sunday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
SUNDAY, October 1
MIDWEST
Kalamazoo Speedway (MI) – Super Shoe Nationals rolls at K-Zoo.
National Short Track Championships (IL) – Weekend concludes with a 200-lap Super Late Model finale at Rockford Speedway.
NORTHEAST
Milk Bowl (VT) – Feature day for the Late Models at Thunder Road in the 55th edition of this classic event.
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (CT) – Race day at Stafford Motor Speedway for the Fall Final.
Stafford Motor Speedway (CT) – The 2017 SK Modified championship also concludes on Fall Final Sunday.
SOUTHEAST
All-American 400 (TN) – One of the biggest Super Late Model marathons takes place at Fairground Speedway Nashville.
Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (TN) – Pro Late Model season concludes with a 100-lap feature.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (GA) – Weekend ends at Rome Speedway.
SOUTHWEST
There are no races scheduled in the Southwest for Sunday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
WEST
There are no races scheduled out West Sunday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
CANADA
There are no races scheduled in Canada Sunday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].