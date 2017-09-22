LOG IN
Mods-NWMT-Bonsignore-Pitkat-NHMS-2017

Weekend Update September 22-24: Who’s Racing & Who’s Winning

September 22, 2017 • App, Archives, Region - Canada, Region - Midwest, Region - National, Region - Northeast, Region - Northwest, Region - Southeast, Region - Southwest, Region - West, Top Stories

Quick Links >> Friday, September 22Saturday, September 23Sunday, September 24

Last updated: September 22, 2017 at 23:13 pm

Looking to find out who won Short Track Racing events all over North America this weekend? You’ve come to the right place. The Weekend Update on Speed51.com provides you with the most up to date list of winners with a quick recap of each event.

 

Don’t see your favorite track or series listed here and have some info on who’s racing or who won? Email [email protected] with details on the race and we’ll include it here in Weekend Update. (Featured photo credit: Speed51.com)

FRIDAY, September 22

MIDWEST

ASCS National/Warrior (MO) – Action at Lucas Oil Speedway.

 

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (IN) – Jimmy Owens won the first night of action at Brownstown Speedway.

 

USMTS (MN) – Racing continues at Deer Creek Speedway.

 

World of Outlaws Sprints (OH) – Tim Shaffer won the BeFour the Crowns Showdown at Eldora Speedway.

 

 

NORTHEAST

Stafford Motor Speedway (CT) – Keith Rocco scored emotional victory in SK Modified division.

 

Fonda Speedway (NY) – Bobby Varin won the King of Dirt 358 Modified feature.


 

SOUTHEAST

ARCA Racing Series (KY) – Austin Theriault came through late to win at Kentucky Speedway.

 

 

SOUTHWEST

There are no races scheduled in the Southwest for Friday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].

 

 

 

WEST

There are no races scheduled out West for Friday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].

 

CANADA

DIRTcar 358 Modified Series (QC) – Steve Bernard won at LeRPM Speedway.

 

DIRTcar Sportsman Series (QC) – Robert Delormier was also a winner at LeRPM.

 

 

 

SATURDAY, September 23

MIDWEST

Thunderstruck – ARCA Midwest Tour (MN) – MW Tour goes 93 laps at Elko Speedway.

 

Thunderstruck – Big 8 Late Model Series (MN) – Big 8 is on for 58 laps at Elko.

 

American Ethanol Late Models (MI) – Dirt racing invades Berlin Raceway.

 

American Ethanol Modifieds (MI) – Dirt racing invades Berlin Raceway.

 

ASCS National/Warrior (MO) – Another night at Lucas Oil Speedway.

 

Four Crown Nationals – All Star Circuit of Champions (OH) – Plenty of racing at Eldora Speedway.

 

Four Crown Nationals – USAC National Midgets (OH) – Plenty of racing at Eldora Speedway.

 

Four Crown Nationals – USAC National Sprints (OH) – Plenty of racing at Eldora Speedway.

 

Four Crown Nationals – USAC Silver Crown (OH) – Plenty of racing at Eldora Speedway.

 

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (IN) – Second night at Brownstown Speedway.

 

USMTS (MN) – Weekend concludes at Deer Creek Speedway.

 

 

NORTHEAST

American-Canadian Tour (NH) – ACT Invitational at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

 

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NH) – 100 laps of racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

 

PASS North (NH) – PASS SLM rolls at White Mountain MS Park.

 

Outlaw Speedway (NY) – Gunslinger 50 for Modifieds.

 

Super DIRTcar Series (NY) – Fonda Speedway is the last stop before Super DIRT Week.

 

World of Outlaws Sprints (PA) – Commonwealth Clash at Lernerville Speedway.

 

 

 

SOUTHEAST

Martinsville Speedway (VA) – Biggest Late Model Stock event of the year with the ValleyStar Credit Union 300.

 

New Smyrna Speedway (FL) – Super Late Model Marion Edwards Memorial .

 

Night of Champions – Allen Turner PLM (FL) – Season concludes at Five Flags Speedway.

 

Night of Champions – Southern Super Series/Blizzard Series (FL) – Season concludes at Five Flags Speedway.

 

Super Cup Stock Car Series (VA) – Special exhibition at Dominion Raceway.

 

 

SOUTHWEST

There are no races scheduled in the Southwest for Saturday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].

 

 

WEST

Lucas Oil Modified Series (CA) – Mods of the west go to Orange Show Speedway.

 

Madera Speedway (CA) – Late Models go for 100 laps extra distance.

 

Northwest SLM Series (WA) – Season finale at Wenatchee Valley Super Oval.

 

 

CANADA

DIRTcar 358 Modified Series (QC) – Action shifts to Autodrome Drummond.

 

DIRTcar Sportsman Series (QC) – Action shifts to Autodrome Drummond.

 

 

SUNDAY, September 24

MIDWEST

Fall Brawl – JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour (IN) – Full day at Lucas Oil Raceway.

 

Fall Brawl – CRA Late Model Sportsman (IN) – Full day at Lucas Oil Raceway.

 

Fall Brawl – CRA Street Stocks (IN) – Full day at Lucas Oil Raceway.

 

Fall Brawl – Top Speed Modified Tour (IN) – Full day at Lucas Oil Raceway.

 

Fall Brawl – Vore’s Compact Touring Series (IN) – Full day at Lucas Oil Raceway.

 

Main Event Racing Series (OH) – Sandusky Speedway hosts Main Event XXX.

 

TUNDRA Super Late Model Series (WI) – Season concludes at Dells Raceway Park.

 

 

NORTHEAST

RoC Asphalt Modified Series (NY) – US Open at Lancaster National Speedway.

 

DIRTcar 358 Modified Series (NY) – Racing at Airborne Speedway.

 

 

SOUTHEAST

There are no races scheduled in the Southeast for Sunday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].

 

 

SOUTHWEST

There are no races scheduled in the Southwest for Sunday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].

 

 

WEST

There are no races scheduled out West Sunday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].

 

 

CANADA

There are no races scheduled in Canada Sunday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].


 

 

