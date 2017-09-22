Weekend Update September 22-24: Who’s Racing & Who’s Winning
Looking to find out who won Short Track Racing events all over North America this weekend? You’ve come to the right place. The Weekend Update on Speed51.com provides you with the most up to date list of winners with a quick recap of each event.
FRIDAY, September 22
MIDWEST
ASCS National/Warrior (MO) – Action at Lucas Oil Speedway.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (IN) – Jimmy Owens won the first night of action at Brownstown Speedway.
USMTS (MN) – Racing continues at Deer Creek Speedway.
World of Outlaws Sprints (OH) – Tim Shaffer won the BeFour the Crowns Showdown at Eldora Speedway.
NORTHEAST
Stafford Motor Speedway (CT) – Keith Rocco scored emotional victory in SK Modified division.
Fonda Speedway (NY) – Bobby Varin won the King of Dirt 358 Modified feature.
SOUTHEAST
ARCA Racing Series (KY) – Austin Theriault came through late to win at Kentucky Speedway.
SOUTHWEST
WEST
CANADA
DIRTcar 358 Modified Series (QC) – Steve Bernard won at LeRPM Speedway.
DIRTcar Sportsman Series (QC) – Robert Delormier was also a winner at LeRPM.
SATURDAY, September 23
MIDWEST
Thunderstruck – ARCA Midwest Tour (MN) – MW Tour goes 93 laps at Elko Speedway.
Thunderstruck – Big 8 Late Model Series (MN) – Big 8 is on for 58 laps at Elko.
American Ethanol Late Models (MI) – Dirt racing invades Berlin Raceway.
American Ethanol Modifieds (MI) – Dirt racing invades Berlin Raceway.
ASCS National/Warrior (MO) – Another night at Lucas Oil Speedway.
Four Crown Nationals – All Star Circuit of Champions (OH) – Plenty of racing at Eldora Speedway.
Four Crown Nationals – USAC National Midgets (OH) – Plenty of racing at Eldora Speedway.
Four Crown Nationals – USAC National Sprints (OH) – Plenty of racing at Eldora Speedway.
Four Crown Nationals – USAC Silver Crown (OH) – Plenty of racing at Eldora Speedway.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (IN) – Second night at Brownstown Speedway.
USMTS (MN) – Weekend concludes at Deer Creek Speedway.
NORTHEAST
American-Canadian Tour (NH) – ACT Invitational at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NH) – 100 laps of racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
PASS North (NH) – PASS SLM rolls at White Mountain MS Park.
Outlaw Speedway (NY) – Gunslinger 50 for Modifieds.
Super DIRTcar Series (NY) – Fonda Speedway is the last stop before Super DIRT Week.
World of Outlaws Sprints (PA) – Commonwealth Clash at Lernerville Speedway.
SOUTHEAST
Martinsville Speedway (VA) – Biggest Late Model Stock event of the year with the ValleyStar Credit Union 300.
New Smyrna Speedway (FL) – Super Late Model Marion Edwards Memorial .
Night of Champions – Allen Turner PLM (FL) – Season concludes at Five Flags Speedway.
Night of Champions – Southern Super Series/Blizzard Series (FL) – Season concludes at Five Flags Speedway.
Super Cup Stock Car Series (VA) – Special exhibition at Dominion Raceway.
SOUTHWEST
WEST
Lucas Oil Modified Series (CA) – Mods of the west go to Orange Show Speedway.
Madera Speedway (CA) – Late Models go for 100 laps extra distance.
Northwest SLM Series (WA) – Season finale at Wenatchee Valley Super Oval.
CANADA
DIRTcar 358 Modified Series (QC) – Action shifts to Autodrome Drummond.
DIRTcar Sportsman Series (QC) – Action shifts to Autodrome Drummond.
SUNDAY, September 24
MIDWEST
Fall Brawl – JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour (IN) – Full day at Lucas Oil Raceway.
Fall Brawl – CRA Late Model Sportsman (IN) – Full day at Lucas Oil Raceway.
Fall Brawl – CRA Street Stocks (IN) – Full day at Lucas Oil Raceway.
Fall Brawl – Top Speed Modified Tour (IN) – Full day at Lucas Oil Raceway.
Fall Brawl – Vore’s Compact Touring Series (IN) – Full day at Lucas Oil Raceway.
Main Event Racing Series (OH) – Sandusky Speedway hosts Main Event XXX.
TUNDRA Super Late Model Series (WI) – Season concludes at Dells Raceway Park.
NORTHEAST
RoC Asphalt Modified Series (NY) – US Open at Lancaster National Speedway.
DIRTcar 358 Modified Series (NY) – Racing at Airborne Speedway.
SOUTHEAST
SOUTHWEST
WEST
CANADA
