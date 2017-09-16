Weekend Update September 15-17: Who’s Racing & Who’s Winning
Looking to find out who won Short Track Racing events all over North America this weekend? You’ve come to the right place. The Weekend Update on Speed51.com provides you with the most up to date list of winners with a quick recap of each event.
Don't see your favorite track or series listed here and have some info on who's racing or who won?
FRIDAY, September 15
MIDWEST
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (IA) – Mike Marlar won the Friday feature of the Knoxville Late Model Nationals at Knoxville Raceway.
USAC National Sprints (IN) – Chris Windom took down the win in the Jim Hurtubise Classic at Terre Haute Action Track.
NORTHEAST
Northeast Mini Stock Tour (NH) – Glen Thomas win the inaugural 4-Cylinder Nationals at Claremont Speedway.
Stafford Motor Speedway (CT) – Matt Galko won a thriller in the SK Modifieds.
Albany-Saratoga Speedway (NY) – Bobby Varin won the King of Dirt 358 Modified Nationals at the Malta, New York dirt track.
Delaware Int’l Speedway (DE) – Duane Howard took the checkers in the Full Throttle Series event.
DIRTcar 358 Modified Series (NY) – Steve Bernard scored the victory at Mohawk Int’l Raceway.
DIRTcar Sportsman Series (NY) – Corey Barker picked up the victory at Brewerton Speedway.
Penn Can Speedway (PA) – Dan Pompey won the Modified feature Friday night.
Super DIRTcar Series (NY) – Matt Sheppard continued his amazing late-summer run with a win at Brewerton Speedway.
SOUTHEAST
SOUTHWEST
WEST
World of Outlaws Sprint Cars (CA) – Brad Sweet won the first night of racing at Calistoga Speedway.
CANADA
RoC Sportsman Modifieds (ON) – Tommy Catalano won north of the border at Delware Speedway on the first night of the Great Canadian Race Weekend.
SATURDAY, September 16
MIDWEST
Glass City 200 – ARCA/CRA Super Series (OH) – Championship chase continues at Toledo Speedway.
Glass City 200 – Sweet Outlaw SLM Series (OH) – Outlaw Super’s mix it up at Toledo.
State Park Speedway (WI) – Super Late Models face off in the Lodi Memorial.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (IA) – The Knoxville Late Model Nationals conclude.
USAC National Sprints (IN) – Show moves to Tri-State Speedway.
NORTHEAST
Modified Touring Series (NH) – MTS heads to Monadnock Speedway for the fourth and final time in 2017. Five teams who will race for the title in the season finale in October will be determined.
NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NJ) – K&N East goes road racing at New Jersey Motorsports Park.
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NY) – The Tour makes its second appearance on Long Island at Riverhead Raceway.
New London-Waterford Speedbowl (CT) – SK Modifieds lead the night.
All Star Circuit of Champions (PA) – All Star Sprints rumble at Selinsgrove Speedway.
Grandview Speedway (PA) – A lot of money is on the line for Modified racers in the Freedom 76.
Super DIRTcar Series (NY) – Big-Blocks roll at Mohawk Int’l Raceway.
DIRTcar Sportsman Series (NY) – Sportsman are also at Mohawk.
Thunder Mountain Speedway (NY) – Wade Decker Memorial is finally set to take place.
SOUTHEAST
Hickory Motor Speedway (NC) – Late Model Stocks are on for 100 laps of racing.
PASS South (VA) – PASS Super Late Models go for 150 laps at South Boston Speedway.
South Boston Speedway (VA) – SoBo’s Late Model Stocks are also on for their 100-lap season finale.
Southern Modified Racing Series (NC) – Concord Speedway hosts this prelude to November’s North-South Shootout.
Southeast Dirt Modified Series (NC) – Season finale at Virginia Motor Speedway.
SOUTHWEST
WEST
Montana Raceway Park (MT) – Super Late Models are on for 100 laps.
World of Outlaws Sprint Cars (CA) – Final night of the Wine County Classic at Calistoga Speedway.
CANADA
APC United Late Model Series (ON) – Championship race for the United Late Models at Delaware Speedway.
Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour (NS) – Scotia Speedworld hosts the 2017 season finale for the Maritime Pro Stocks.
SUNDAY, September 17
MIDWEST
NORTHEAST
PASS North (CT) – Beech Ridge Motor Speedway is next up with 150 laps of racing for the Super Late Models.
All Star Circuit of Champions (PA) – Sprints wrap the weekend at Bedford Speedway.
Five Mile Point Speedway (NY) – Modified Summer Slam Finale is on for Sunday.
SOUTHEAST
SOUTHWEST
WEST
CANADA
Super DIRTcar Series (ON) – Big-Blocks go north of the border to Cornwall Motor Speedway to wrap a tripleheader weekend.