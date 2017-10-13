Weekend Update October 13-15: Who’s Racing & Who’s Winning
Looking to find out who won Short Track Racing events all over North America this weekend? You’ve come to the right place. The Weekend Update on Speed51.com provides you with the most up to date list of winners with a quick recap of each event.
Don’t see your favorite track or series listed here and have some info on who’s racing or who won? Email [email protected] with details on the race and we’ll include it here in Weekend Update. (Featured photo credit: Speed51.com/MoJo Photos)
FRIDAY, October 13
MIDWEST
World of Outlaws Late Models (IL) – Late Models settle in for a weekend at The Dirt Track at Route 66.
NORTHEAST
World Series – Granite State Pro Stock Series (CT) – Pro Stocks lead off the headlining events of the weekend at Thompson Speedway with a 60-lap feature event.
World Series – Late Models (CT) – Thompson’s Late Model championship concludes with a 25-lap race.
SOUTHEAST
ASCS Mid-South (AR) – Prelims for the 30th Short Track Nationals at I-30 Speedway.
NeSmith National Tour (AL) – Dirt racing makes up the night life for NASCAR weekend across the street at Talladega Short Track.
Southern Nationals Bonus Series (KY) – Prelim night for the Fall Classic at Ponderosa Speedway.
SOUTHWEST
ASCS National/Red River (TX) – 360 Sprints in action at Devil’s Bowl Speedway.
WEST
There are no races scheduled out West for Friday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
CANADA
Super DIRTcar Series (ON) – It’s the last long-distance race of the season before Charlotte, the Fall Nationals at Brockville Ontario Speedway.
SATURDAY, October 14
MIDWEST
Bahama Bracket Nationals (IL) – The Brackets have been postponed two weeks with poor weather at Rockford Speedway.
American Ethanol Late Models (MI) – Take two at Berlin Raceway after a rain out last week.
American Ethanol Modifieds (MI) – Take two at Berlin Raceway after a rain out last week.
All Star Circuit of Champions (OH) – Show moves back to Eldora Speedway.
World of Outlaws Late Models (IL) – Late Models conclude the weekend at The Dirt Track at Route 66.
NORTHEAST
PASS North (ME) – Season finale for the Pro All Stars Series North championship rolls at Oxford Plains Speedway.
World Series – American-Canadian Tour (CT) – ACT Late Model season concludes with a 75-lap feature at Thompson Speedway.
World Series – Modified Racing Series (CT) – Valenti Modifeds wrap their season with a 50-lap long sprint at Thompson.
World Series – NEMA Midgets (CT) – It’s a 25-lap season finale for NEMA at Thompson.
World Series – Northeast Mini Stock Tour (CT) – NEMST comes to a close for 2017 at Thompson.
World Series – Pro 4 Modifieds (CT) – Four-cylinder Mods scream on the Thompson high-banks.
World Series – Pro Truck Series (CT) – Mr. Rooter Pro Trucks are on for a 35-lap season ending race.
World Series – Street Stock Showdown Series (CT) – The new series ends its first year at Thompson.
World of Outlaws Sprint Cars (PA) – Port Royal Speedway hosts the Nittany Showdown.
SOUTHEAST
CARS Tour – Late Model Stocks (VA) – Season finale has a 125 lap feature at South Boston Speedway.
CARS Tour – Super Late Models (VA) – Season finale has a 125 lap feature at South Boston Speedway.
New Smyrna Speedway (FL) – The annual Hart to Heart Breast Cancer Foundation 100 for Super Late Models.
Sunshine State Challenge SLM (FL) – Bigley Memorial 128 at 4-17 Southern Speedway.
ASCS Mid-South (AR) – Feature night for the 30th Short Track Nationals at I-30 Speedway.
King Of The Carolinas – Carolina Clash SLM (NC) – Super Late Models clash at Carolina Speedway.
King Of The Carolinas – SECA Bonus Series (NC) – SECA Late Models are also at Carolina Speedway.
Millbridge Speedway (NC) – Saturday championship for Outlaw Karts continues.
NeSmith National Tour (AL) – Second night of action at Talladega Short Track.
Southern All Stars (AL) – All Stars join in at Talladega Short Track.
Southern Nationals Bonus Series (KY) – Feature night for the Fall Nationals at Ponderosa Speedway.
SOUTHWEST
ASCS Southwest (AZ) – Canyon Speedway Park is next up.
WEST
NASCAR K&N Pro Series West (CA) – All American Speedway plays host.
Pacific Challenge Series (CA) – PCS is also at All American Speedway.
CANADA
DIRTcar 358 Modified Series (ON) – Points finale at Brockville Ontario Speedway.
DIRTcar Sportsman Series (ON) – Points finale at Brockville Ontario Speedway.
SUNDAY, October 15
MIDWEST
Bahama Bracket Nationals (IL) – The Brackets have been postponed two weeks with poor weather at Rockford Speedway.
NORTHEAST
World Series – ISMA Supermodifieds (CT) – High speeds are guaranteed in the 50-lap season finale at Thompson Speedway.
World Series – NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (CT) – It comes down to 150 laps around Thompson in the 2017 season.
World Series – NEMA Lites (CT) – Season ends at Thompson for the Lite Midgets.
World Series – Sunoco Modifieds (CT) – Thompson’s own Modifieds conclude the year.
Wyoming County Int’l Speedway (NY) – Western NY has Modified racing of its own with the American Racer 100.
World of Outlaws Sprint Cars (NY) – Weedsport Speedway finally hosts the Empire State Challenge after a May rain out.
SOUTHEAST
There are no races scheduled in the Southeast for Sunday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
SOUTHWEST
There are no races scheduled in the Southwest for Sunday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
WEST
There are no races scheduled out West Sunday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
CANADA
There are no races scheduled in Canada Sunday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
