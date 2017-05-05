Weekend Update May 5-7: Who’s Racing & Who’s Winning
Looking to find out who won Short Track Racing events all over North America this weekend? You’ve come to the right place. The Weekend Update on Speed51.com provides you with the most up to date list of winners with a quick recap of each event.
Don't see your favorite track or series listed here and have some info on who's racing or who won? Email [email protected] with details on the race and we'll include it here in Weekend Update.
FRIDAY, May 5
MIDWEST
Golden Sands Speedway (WI) – First night of racing for 2017 was postponed due to rain.
Grundy County Speedway (IL) – After a week of waiting for the rain, it’s opening night at Grundy with Late Models topping the program.
Kalamazoo Speedway (MI) – Adam Terry scored an emotional win Outlaw Late Model feature.
ASCS Red River (OK) – Flood damage at Flint Creek Speedway caused by torrential rain during the week canceled racing for the night.
World of Outlaws Sprint Cars (MO) – Donny Schatz topped the Outlaw field at the Missouri State Fairgrounds.
NORTHEAST
Northeast Mini Stock Tour (NH) – The NEMST’s visit to Claremont Speedway has been postponed to May 19.
Stafford Motor Speedway (CT) – Friday night’s racing program has been canceled due to rain.
Accord Speedway (NY) – Rain soaked the dirt at Accord on Friday.
Afton Motorsports Park (NY) – Afton was not spared from the rain.
Albany-Saratoga Speedway (NY) – Like many tracks in the Northeast, Albany-Saratoga canceled Friday’s racing.
All Star Circuit of Champions (PA) – A poor forecast forced the All Stars to postpone their stop at Lernerville Speedway to June 2.
Big Diamond Speedway (PA) – Friday’s weekly racing program was canceled due to rain.
Brewerton Speedway (NY) – Another track in the Northeast, another rain out.
Mohawk Int’l Raceway (NY) – The rains reached north to Mohawk.
Outlaw Speedway (NY) – Mother Nature was the victor at Outlaw Speedway.
Ransomville Speedway (NY) – Yup. You guessed it. Rained out.
SOUTHEAST
ARCA Racing Series (AL) – Originally scheduled for Friday evening, the General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway will now roll off late afternoon Saturday.
Caraway Speedway (NC) – Ryan Wilson was victor in the Late Model Stock 60-lap feature.
Kingsport Speedway (TN) – Rain showers also impacted some of the Southeast with Kingsport Speedway canceling their racing program for Friday night.
PASS South (NC) – Matt Craig was the victor at Caraway Speedway on Friday, scoring his third PASS South win of 2017. (Click for Speed Central)
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (TN) – Friday’s race at Tazewell Speedway was postponed to Sunday.
NeSmith National Tour (AL) – Rain also fell on Talladega Short Track, canceling Friday’s program.
World of Outlaws Late Models (SC) – Shane Clanton out ran Brandon Sheppard to win at Cherokee Speedway.
SOUTHWEST
ASCS Gulf South (TX) – Michael Lang ended a six year drought in ASCS competition with a win at Heart O’ Texas Speedway.
USMTS (TX) – Jason Hughes took the checkers at West Texas Raceway.
WEST
There are no races scheduled out West on Friday.
CANADA
There are no races scheduled in Canada for Friday.
SATURDAY, May 6
MIDWEST
Berlin Raceway (MI) – Racing rolls on at Berlin, Super Late Models leading the program.
Dells Raceway Park (WI) – Cabin Fever 50 leads off the season for the Late Models at Dells.
Flat Rock Speedway (MI) – Action continues with the Late Models as the main attraction on the night.
Jefferson Speedway (WI) – Late Models also head up the program at Jefferson.
Lebanon I-44 Speedway (MO) – Racing in the St. Louis area roars to life with the Late Model Spring Sizzler 50.
Marshfield Motor Speedway (WI) – Marshfield begins its 2017 season with the Super Late Models leading the night.
Rockford Speedway (IL) – It’s opening night for the 2017 track championship with the Late Models leading the program.
Top Speed Modified Tour (IN) – Top Speed Mods thunder into South Bend Motor Speedway.
Vore’s Compact Touring Series (IN) – Excessive rain at Baer Field Motorsports Park forced officials to call off Saturday’s Compact race. The series and track are exploring possible make up dates.
ASCS Warrior / Red River (MO) – It’s a combined Sprint show at Lucas Oil Speedway,
World of Outlaws Sprints (KS) – The “Greatest Show on Dirt” concludes the weekend at 81 Speedway.
NORTHEAST
Mahoning Valley Speedway (PA) – A poor weather forecast forced Mahoning Valley to cancel their weekly program.
NEMA Midgets/Lites (NH) – The NEMA Midgets will join the Pro All Stars Series on the schedule at the Star Speedway bullring.
PASS North (NH) – The PASS Super Late Models head to Star Speedway for their fourth race of the 2017 season.
Riverhead Speedway (NY) – Weekly racing is set to kick off at the Long Island bullring.
RoC Asphalt Modified Tour (NY) – Saturday’s race at Chemung Speedrome has been postponed. Track and series officials are working on a make-up date.
Wall Stadium Speedway (NJ) – Jersey Shore is back at it with the Wall Modifieds ready for more.
Wiscasset Speedway (ME) – Pro Stock action leads the night up in the Pine Tree State.
Airborne Park Speedway (NY) – The first race back on dirt at the Plattsburgh, New York track will have to wait at least two more weeks. Rain showers impacted the racing surface and track officials elected to wait a few more weeks to be better prepared.
All Star Circuit of Champions (PA) – Saturday’s race at Mercer Speedway has been postponed until June 2.
Bridgeport Speedway (NJ) – Big-Block Modifieds will headline Saturday’s racing program at the New Jersey dirt track.
Canandaigua Motorsports Park (NY) – Canandaigua has Modifieds heading up the night.
Five Mile Point Speedway (NY) – Modifieds are on top of the night.
Fonda Speedway (NY) – Modifieds are the headliner as well at Fonda.
Fulton Speedway (NY) – The regular season begins at Fulton with the track’s Modifieds getting going.
Grandview Speedway (PA) – 358 Modifieds compete once again for NASCAR points.
Lebanon Valley Speedway (NY) – The Big-Blocks are back again.
New Egypt Speedway (NJ) – New Egypt looks to have a dry night, with Modifieds also leading the charge.
Orange County Fair Speedway (NY) – Modifieds will be the stars at the “Hard Clay”.
Thunder Mountain Speedway (NY) – Thunder Mountain has not fared well from the rain, with the night being called off.
Woodhull Raceway (NY) – You guessed it, Modifieds are at the head of the racing events.
SOUTHEAST
ARCA Racing Series (AL) – Originally scheduled for Friday evening, the General Tire 200 at Talladega will now roll of Saturday night.
Bowman Gray Stadium (NC) – Another rigorous night is planned for the Modifieds with the Kevin Powell Motorsports 100.
CARS Tour LMSC (NC) – CARS invades Hickory Motor Speedway Saturday night.
CARS Tour SLM (NC) – CARS invades Hickory Motor Speedway Saturday night.
Dominion Raceway (VA) – Dominion is back in action with the Late Model Stocks heading things up.
East Carolina Motor Speedway (NC) – It is a busy night for Late Model Stocks at East Carolina.
Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (TN) – Nashville Pro Late Models hit the highbanks Saturday.
Greenville-Pickens Speedway (SC) – Greenville has Late Model Stocks at the top of the night.
Langley Speedway (VA) – Late Model Stocks are also in action at Langley.
Modifieds of Mayhem (GA) – The Mayhem shifts northeast to Crisp Motorsports Park.
Myrtle Beach Speedway (SC) – Late Model Stocks will roar to life at the Beach.
NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (VA) – K&N East returns to South Boston Speedway with the series running Twin 100’s for the first time in history.
Southern Sprint Car Shootout (FL) – Southern Sprints are back at New Smyrna Speedway.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (KY) – Florence Speedway hosts the Ralph Latham Memorial.
Millbridge Speedway (NC) – It’s the third round of the Mini-Outlaw Saturday championship.
NeSmith National Tour (AL) – It’s take two for NeSmith Late Models at Talladega Short Track.
Southern All Stars (AL) – The All Stars are also slinging mud at Talladega.
SECA Bonus Series (GA) – SECA dukes it out at Hartwell Speedway.
World of Outlaws Late Models (NC) – Fayetteville Motor Speedway
SOUTHWEST
Tuscon Speedway (AZ) – Double thunder on the night for the Super Late Models.
ASCS Gulf South (TX) – Gator Motorplex is on for Saturday.
ASCS Southwest (AZ) – Southwest Sprints shootout in the desert at Arizona Speedway.
USMTS (TX) – The Armadillo Ambush awaits USTMS at Route 66 Motor Speedway.
WEST
Evergreen Speedway (WA) – Super Late Models head up Military Appreciation Night at Evergreen.
Irwindale Speedway (CA) – Twin features for the Late Models are on the docket.
Pacific Challenge Series (CA) – Shasta Speedway is up next for PCS.
CANADA
DIRTcar Sportsman Series (QC) – Sportsman Mods square off at Autodrome Drummond.
Merrittville Speedway (ON) – 358 Modifieds lead the night at Merrittville.
SUNDAY, May 7
MIDWEST
ARCA Midwest Tour (WI) – Midwest Tour opens with the Joe Shear Classic at Madison Int’l Speedway.
ARCA/CRA Super Series (IN) – Originally schedule for Saturday, the ARCA/CRA Super Series will now race at Anderson Speedway on Sunday afternoon.
CRA Street Stocks (IN) – The CRA Street Stocks will also race on Sunday afternoon at Anderson Speedway.
JEGS/CRA All-Stars (IN) – For the second straight week, rain showers impacted the JEGS Tour’s stop at Baer Field Motorsports Park. Officials are working on a possible make-up date.
CRA Late Model Sportsman (IN) – Like the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour, the CRA Late Model Sportsman race at Baer Field was impacted by weather.
Kil-Kare Raceway (OH) – Racing gets going for 2017 with the Late Models at the top of the program.
Slinger Super Speedway (WI) – The 70th season of racing gets underway after a rain out one week prior.
NORTHEAST
American-Canadian Tour (VT) – A poor weather forecast and saturated grounds forced ACT and Devil’s Bowl Speedway officials to postpone Sunday’s Spring Green 117 to Saturday, May 20.
Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) – Oxford’s Super Late Models begin their championship chase.
Seekonk Speedway (MA) – Seekonk starts off 2017 with a Sunday matinee special, Pro Stocks at the head of the program.
Utica-Rome Speedway (NY) – The season continues with Modifieds headlining.
SOUTHEAST
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (TN) – Friday’s race at Tazewell Speedway was postponed to Sunday.
SOUTHWEST
There are no races scheduled in the Southwest for Sunday.
WEST
There are no races scheduled out west for Sunday.
CANADA
Cornwall Motor Speedway (ON) – The season opener has been washed out to May 21 and 22.