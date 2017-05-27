Weekend Update May 26-28: Who’s Racing & Who’s Winning
Looking to find out who won Short Track Racing events all over North America this weekend? You’ve come to the right place. The Weekend Update on Speed51.com provides you with the most up to date list of winners with a quick recap of each event.
FRIDAY, May 26
MIDWEST
Grundy County Speedway (IL) – Late Models lead the Friday night program.
Hawkeye Downs Speedway (IA) – Caleb Adrian took top honors in the Late Models.
Kalamazoo Speedway (MI) – Outlaw Late Models battle at “The Zoo.”
USAC Silver Crown (OH) – Kody Swanson parked it at Lucas Oil Raceway in the Carb Night Classic.
All Star Circuit of Champions (OH) – Attica Raceway Park hosts the All Stars.
American Ethanol Late Models (MI) – The Michigan based tour opens its season at I-96 Speedway.
American Modified Series (IL) – American Mods hit the track at Farmer City Raceway.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (MO) – Dirt Series contests the Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson at Lucas Oil Speedway.
World of Outlaws Late Models (OH) – Late Models go nuclear at Atomic Speedway.
NORTHEAST
Claremont Speedway (NH) – Rain throughout the day washed out racing at Claremont.
Stafford Motor Speedway (CT) – It was the same story at Stafford as rains stuck around into the night.
Accord Speedway (NY) – Jimmy Wells won in the Modifieds at the Bullring.
Afton Motorsports Park (NY) – Modified feature went to Andy Bachetti.
Albany-Saratoga Speedway (NY) – Rain saturated the racing surface in Malta.
Big Diamond Speedway (PA) – Friday’s itinerary was called off due to rain.
Brewerton Speedway (NY) – Saturated grounds at “The Demon” forced racing to be called.
Mohawk Int’l Raceway (NY) – Modified racing was rained out.
Outlaw Speedway (NY) – Rains also dampened Outlaw.
Ransomville Speedway (NY) – The Niagara region was soaked by rain.
Skyline Raceway Park (NY) – Sportsman Modifieds lead the night at Skyline.
SOUTHEAST
Speed51 Open (NC) – Nick Hoffman continues his amazing season by winning his first career Speed51 Open at Millbridge Speedway.
Caraway Speedway (NC) – Double points are on the line with the Late Model Stocks going for 75-laps.
Kingsport Speedway (TN) – Late Model Stocks 60-lap feature went to Chad Finchum.
PASS South (NC) – Four inches of rain over the week have caused weepers to pop up at Concord Speedway, with the Old Glory 125 being postponed to a later date.
Spring Nationals Series (GA) – Nationals Late Models are at Boyd’s Speedway.
USMTS (MS) – Mods make some thunder at Mississippi Thunder Speedway.
World of Outlaws Sprints (NC) – Logan Schuchart outdueled Brad Sweet at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
SOUTHWEST
ASCS Gulf South (TX) – Gulf South Sprints begin a three night swing through the Lone Star State at RPM Speedway.
WEST
ASCS National (CO) – Racing at Colorado Motorsports Park has been called off due to poor weather.
CANADA
SATURDAY, May 27
MIDWEST
ARCA Gold Cup/Main Event Series (MI) – Flat Rock Speedway hosts the Joy Fair Race.
ARCA Midwest Tour (WI) – Jefferson Speedway is next up for the Midwest Tour.
Dells Raceway Park (WI) – Super Late Models race at Dells.
Lebanon I-44 Speedway (MO) – Pro Late Models are the main event.
Little 500 (IN) – The annual 500-lap Sprint Car marathon rolls off at Anderson Speedway.
New Paris Speedway (IN) – It’s Memorial Night with Outlaw Late Models leading the lineup.
Rockford Speedway (IL) – Late Models are in action at Rockford.
American Ethanol Modifieds (MI) – AE Mods roll at Thunderbird Raceway.
American Modified Series (IL) – American Mods continue the weekend at Fairbury’s American Legion Speedway.
ASCS Warrior (MO) – ASCS wheels into Lake Ozark Speedway.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (MO) – LOLMDS gears up for the Show-Me 100 at Lucas Oil Speedway.
USMTS (MN) – The scene shifts north to Deer Creek Speedway for the Minnesota Spring Challenge.
World of Outlaws Late Models (OH) – Wayne County Speedway is up next for the Late Models.
NORTHEAST
Chemung Speedrome (NY) – Modifieds lead off at Chemung.
ISMA Supermodifieds (NY) – The Winged Warriors take on Oswego Speedway.
Mahoning Valley Speedway (PA) – Modifieds in Pennsylvania are back at it.
Oswego Speedway (NY) – Supermodifieds go for 75 laps in the Jim Shampine Memorial.
Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) – Dennis Spencer triumphed in Super Late Models.
Riverhead Speedway (NY) – Modified teams are flocking to Long Island for the $7000 to win Islip 300.
Seekonk Speedway (MA) – “The Cement Palace” was forced to cancel their Saturday racing program due to rain.
Valenti Modified Racing Series (NH) – Mike Douglas, Jr. won at Lee USA Speedway, his first career VMRS victory. (Click here for Speed Central)
Wall Stadium Speedway (NJ) – Stadium Modifieds are in action once again.
White Mountain Motorsports Park (NH) – Late Models are at the head of the program.
Canandaigua Motorsports Park (NY) – Modifieds head up the lineup of the night.
Five Mile Point Speedway (NY) – Modifieds head up the lineup of the night.
Fonda Speedway (NY) – Modifieds head up the lineup of the night.
Fulton Speedway (NY) – Modifieds head up the lineup of the night.
Grandview Speedway (PA) – 358 Modifieds head up the lineup of the night.
Lebanon Valley Speedway (NY) – Big-Block Modifieds head up the lineup of the night.
New Egypt Speedway (NJ) – Modifieds head up the lineup of the night.
Orange County Fair Speedway (NY) – Big-Block Modifieds head up the lineup of the night.
Woodhull Raceway (NY) – Modifieds head up the lineup of the night.
SOUTHEAST
Bowman Gray Stadium (NC) – “The Madhouse” has Twin 25’s for Modifieds and 100 laps for Sportsman.
Desoto Speedway (FL) – Super Late Models take to the pavement.
Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (TN) – Pro Late Models head up the night at Nashville.
Greenville-Pickens Speedway (SC) – Limited Late Models are at the top of the lineup.
Hickory Motor Speedway (NC) – NASCAR Late Model Stocks are in action for Twin 40 features.
Montgomery Motor Speedway (AL) – Show me the Money Series Pro Late Models go for 100 laps.
New Smyrna Speedway (FL) – Super Late Models are in action at NSB.
Southern National Motorsports Park (NC) – Mason Diaz swept both Twin 40’s.
Southeast Dirt Modified Series (TN) – Tazewell Speedway is up next for SEDMS.
Spring Nationals Series (GA) – Nationals move on to Dixie Speedway.
SOUTHWEST
ASCS Gulf South (TX) – ASCS Sprints move onto Devil’s Bowl Speedway.
WEST
Evergreen Speedway (WA) – Super Late Models lead the night at Evergreen.
CANADA
APC United Late Model Series (ON) – APC Late Models start their season at Sunset International Speedway.
Merrittville Speedway (ON) – Merrittville is back in action with the Modifieds.
SUNDAY, May 28
MIDWEST
CRA Late Model Sportsman (IN) – Sportsman put on a matinee at Mt. Lawn Speedway.
American Modified Series (IL) – Mods roll into Fayette County Speedway.
ASCS Warrior (MO) – Warrior Sprints are at Double X Speedway.
USMTS (IA) – Modifieds are in the Hawkeye State at Upper Iowa Speedway.
NORTHEAST
Evergreen Raceway (PA) – The Modifieds hold another Sunday program.
PASS North (VT) – PASS Super Late Models test the fresh asphalt at the Nation’s Site of Excitement.
Thunder Road (VT) – The Late Model season championship begins with the 100-lap Memorial Day Classic.
Wiscasset Speedway (ME) – The Coastal 200 for the Late Models is on the day.
Short Track Super Series North (NY) – Thunder Mountain Speedway is up next for the Lightning on the Mountain event.
Utica-Rome Speedway (NY) – Modifieds are back at it.
SOUTHEAST
Spring Nationals Series (GA) – Nationals end the weekend at Rome Speedway.
World of Outlaws Late Models (WV) – Tyler County Speedway marks the end of the weekend for the Late Models.
SOUTHWEST
ASCS Gulf South (TX) – ASCS ends their Texas weekend at Lone Star Speedway.
ASCS National (CO) – Racing at Phillips County Raceway has been postponed until October with bad weather.
WEST
CANADA
