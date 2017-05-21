Weekend Update May 19-21: Who’s Racing & Who’s Winning
Looking to find out who won Short Track Racing events all over North America this weekend? You’ve come to the right place. The Weekend Update on Speed51.com provides you with the most up to date list of winners with a quick recap of each event.
FRIDAY, May 19
MIDWEST
Madison Int’l Speedway (WI) – Opening night at Madison was called off with rain falling.
All Star Circuit of Champions (IN) – Racing at Kokomo Speedway also fell to the rain, the event will be run June 30.
ASCS Red River (OK) – Racing at Creek County Speedway was also washed out.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (WI) – Shannon Babb won the first ever LOLMDS race at Luxemburg Speedway.
USAC National Sprints & Midgets (IL) – All events at Tri-City Speedway were rained out.
USMTS (MN) – Jason Hughes took the honors at I-94 Speedway.
NORTHEAST
Northeast Mini Stock Tour (NH) – Nick Anderson was victorious at Claremont Speedway.
Valenti Modified Racing Series (CT) – Anthony Nocella took home the win at Stafford Speedway, in the VMRS season opener.
World of Outlaws Sprints (PA) – David Gravel got win number seven of 2017 with a triumph at Williams Grove Speedway.
SOUTHEAST
Short Track U.S. Nationals (TN) – All six divisions got in a full day of practice at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Carolina Clash/Ultimate SLM (NC) – The first of two combined races went to Jeff Smith at Carolina Speedway.
SOUTHWEST
WEST
CANADA
SATURDAY, May 20
MIDWEST
ARCA Midwest Tour (WI) – The Cabin Fever 100 at State Park Speedway has been postponed to Sunday after rain Saturday.
All Star Circuit of Champions (WI) – Wilmont Speedway called off racing for the night with rain in the forecast.
ASCS Red River (OK) – Sam Hafertepe Jr. parked it at Lawton Speedway.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (MN) – Wet weather canceled the event at Deer Creek Speedway.
USAC National Sprints (MO) – Racing at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 was also canceled by rain.
USMTS (ND) – Devils Lake Speedway also had to cancel due to the weather.
NORTHEAST
American-Canadian Tour (VT) – Jonathan Bouvrette came from dead last in 27th starting spot to win the Spring Green 117 at Devil’s Bowl Speedway.
Granite State Pro Stock Series (NY) – Mike Mitchell broke through for his first career GSPSS victory at Riverhead Raceway.
Holland Speedway (NY) – Kirk Totten led wire to wire in the Pro Modifieds.
Mahoning Valley Speedway (PA) – Kris Graver got his first Mahoning Modified win of 2017.
NEMA Midgets & Lites (ME) – NEMA took the northern route to Wiscasset Speedway with John Zych winning in the Midgets and Paul Scally in the Lites.
Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) – Gary Smith took down the Super Late Model feature.
Riverhead Raceway (NY) – Tom Rogers, Jr. swept the Twin 40’s for the Modifieds.
Seekonk Speedway (MA) – Kyle Casper won for the first time in the Pro Stocks.
Wall Stadium (NJ) – Jimmy Blewett got his third win of 2017 in the Wall Modifieds.
Airborne Park Speedway (NY) – Chris Raave won the first 358 Modified race at Airborne’s return to dirt.
Fonda Speedway (NY) – Stewart Friesen thundered to the win at the Track of Champions.
Grandview Speedway (PA) – Brian Krummel scored his first career win in the 358 Modifieds.
Lebanon Valley Speedway (NY) – Kenny Tremont, Jr was victorious in the Big-Block Modifieds.
Orange County Fair Speedway (NY) – Chris Whitehead got the Big-Block win on the Hard Clay.
World of Outlaws Sprints (PA) – Shane Stewart parked it to conclude a two night stint at Williams Grove Speedway.
SOUTHEAST
Short Track U.S. Nationals – SLM Qualifiers (TN) – Raphael Lessard & Chandler Smith took the two qualifying races at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Short Track U.S. Nationals – Compacts (TN) – Bo Hoelscher proceed to top the Compact field at Bristol.
Short Track U.S. Nationals – Modifieds (TN) – Chad Poole held off a tough pack of Modifieds at Bristol.
Short Track U.S. Nationals – Street Stocks (TN) – Chuck Barnes Jr. got by a dominating Brett Hudson to win the Street Stocks at Bristol.
Langley Speedway (VA) – Greg Edwards & C.E. Faulk split the Twin 66 features for Late Model Stocks.
South Boston Speedway (VA) – Macy Causey and Phillip Morris each collected a win in the Late Model Stocks Twin 75’s.
ASCS Southern Outlaw (FL) – Florida showers claimed the night Southern Raceway.
Carolina Clash SLM / Ultimate SLM (NC) – The combined show at Lavonia Speedway will have to wait until July 28.
Southern All Stars (GA) – Senoia Raceway also got washed out.
Southern Nationals Bonus Series (KY) – Tyler Carpenter led all 50 laps on his winning night at Richmond Raceway.
SOUTHWEST
Lucas Oil Modifieds (NV) – Taylor Miinch braved the Bullring in Las Vegas to take down the win.
SRL Southwest Tour (NV) – Derek Thorn hit the jackpot at the Vegas Bullring.
WEST
NASCAR K&N Pro Series West (CA) – Chris Eggleston dominated the night at Orange Show Speedway.
Northwest SLM Series (WA) – Garrett Evans held on for a late restart to win at Spokane County Raceway.
Pacific Challenge Series (CA) – Jeff Bischofberger became a winner on the PCS at Stockton 99 Speedway.
CANADA
Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour (NS) – Shawn Turple started off the Maritime Pro Stock 2017 season with a win at Scotia Speedworld.
Autodrome Drummond (QC) – The Modified feature went to Mathieu Desjardins.
Brockville Ontario Speedway (ON) – Danny O’Brien took the win in the Modifieds.
Merrittville Speedway (ON) – Mat Williamson triumphed in the Modified race.
SUNDAY, May 21
MIDWEST
ARCA Midwest Tour (WI) – The Cabin Fever 100 at State Park Speedway has been postponed to Sunday after rain Saturday.
ARCA Racing Series (OH) – ARCA has their annual spring date at Toledo Speedway.
All Star Circuit of Champions (WI) – Angell Park Speedway welcomes the All Star Sprints.
NORTHEAST
World of Outlaws Sprints (NY) – Outlaws finish their weekend in the Northeast at Weedsport Speedway.
SOUTHEAST
Short Track U.S. Nationals – Super Late Models (TN) – It’s raceday at Bristol Motor Speedway with SLM’s going 100 laps.
Short Track U.S. Nationals – Pro Late Models (TN) – Pros are on track at Bristol for 100 laps.
Short Track U.S. Nationals – Late Model Stock Cars (TN) – 100 laps is also the distance for LMSC.
SOUTHWEST
WEST
PASS North (QC) – PASS returns to Canada with a Sunday date Autodrome Montmagny.
CANADA
