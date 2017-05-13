Weekend Update May 12-14: Who’s Racing, Who’s Winning & Who’s Wet
Looking to find out who won Short Track Racing events all over North America this weekend? You’ve come to the right place. The Weekend Update on Speed51.com provides you with the most up to date list of winners with a quick recap of each event.
FRIDAY, May 12
MIDWEST
Grundy County Speedway (IL) – Late Models lead the night at Grundy.
Kalamazoo Speedway (MI) – Outlaw Late Models are back for NASCAR points at “K-Zoo”.
ASCS Red River (KS) – Blake Hahn went on to win at Humboldt Speedway.
USAC National Sprints (OH) – Justin Grant parked it on the first night of #LetsRaceTwo at Eldora Speedway.
World of Outlaws Sprints (OH) – Logan Schuchart took the honors in the Outlaws at Eldora.
NORTHEAST
Claremont Speedway (NH) – Modifieds lead the night at Claremont.
Stafford Motor Speedway (CT) – Ted Christopher went by Keith Rocco on the last lap to win in the SK Modifieds.
Accord Speedway (NY) – Jerry Higbie won the Modified feature.
Afton Motorsports Park (NY) – Andy Bachetti was the Modified winner.
Albany-Saratoga Speedway (NY) – Brett Hearn pulled out a large lead to win the Modified feature.
Big Diamond Speedway (PA) – Friday’s itinerary was cut short due to rain.
Brewerton Speedway (NY) – Larry Wight won on opening night in the Big-Block Modifieds.
Mohawk Int’l Raceway (NY) – Tim Fuller took the checkers in the Modified race.
Outlaw Speedway (NY) – Alan Johnson took the win at Outlaw ahead of Matt Sheppard.
Ransomville Speedway (NY) – Pete Bicknell held Erick Rudolph at bay for the win in the Modifieds
Skyline Raceway Park (NY) – Sportsman Modifieds lead the show at Skyline.
SOUTHEAST
Caraway Speedway (NC) – The night was called off due to rain.
Kingsport Speedway (TN) – Rain also washed out the evening in Tennessee.
World of Outlaws Late Models (TN) – Racing at Duck River Raceway Park was postponed to Sunday.
SOUTHWEST
USMTS (TX) – Zack VanderBeek took the checkers at Kennedale Speedway Park.
WEST
CANADA
Autodrome Granby (QC) – Dave Hebert won the 50-lap Modified feature.
SATURDAY, May 13
MIDWEST
CRA Late Model Sportsman (IN) – Sportsman take on the highbanks of Anderson Speedway.
Dells Raceway Park (WI) – Super Late Models face Twin 55 features.
Flat Rock Speedway (MI) – Late Models are ready for another night of racing.
Jefferson Speedway (WI) – Jefferson has a full night of racing with Late Models leading the way.
Lebanon I-44 Speedway (MO) – Late Models also highlight the night at Lebanon.
Main Event Racing Series (OH) – The Main Event Outlaw Late Models open their 2017 season at Sandusky Speedway.
Must See Racing Sprints (MI) – Berlin Raceway welcomes the Must See Sprints.
Rockford Speedway (IL) – Late Models are in action at Rockford.
TUNDRA Series (WI) – Wisconsin Int’l Raceway is the sight of the TUNDRA season opener.
ASCS Warrior / Red River (MO) – ASCS action shifts to Springfield Raceway.
USAC National Sprints (OH) – It’s night two for #LetsRaceTwo at Eldora Speedway.
World of Outlaws Sprints (KS) – It’s night two for #LetsRaceTwo at Eldora Speedway.
NORTHEAST
Chemung Speedrome (NY) – Chemung will try once more to open 2017, with Modifieds running Twin 20’s/
Mahoning Valley Speedway (PA) – A poor weather forecast forced Mahoning Valley to cancel their weekly program.
Oswego Speedway (NY) – Supermodified season is set to open at the “Steel Palace”.
Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) – It’s round two of 2017 for the Oxford Super Late Models.
PASS North (NH) – The PASS Super Late Models will go for take two at Star Speedway.
Riverhead Speedway (NY) – Riverhead also called off their night of racing ahead of the rains.
RoC Asphalt Modified Tour (NY) – Oswego is up next with the 61-Lap Richie Evans Memorial on the night.
Seekonk Speedway (MA) – It’s the first Saturday program for 2017 at the “Cement Palace”.
Speedway 51 (NH) – Season opens with the Spring Fling 100 for Late Models.
Wall Stadium Speedway (NJ) – Stadium Modifieds are in action once again.
White Mountain Motorsports Park (NH) – The 2017 season opens at WMMP with Late Models leading the program.
Wiscasset Speedway (ME) – Late Models lead Group 2 at Wiscasset.
Canandaigua Motorsports Park (NY) – Modifieds lead the night.
Five Mile Point Speedway (NY) – Five Mile Point is in action with the Modifieds at the top of the program.
Fonda Speedway (NY) – The “Track of Champions” comes to life with the Modifieds at the head of the night.
Fulton Speedway (NY) – It’s another night with the Modifieds at Fulton.
Grandview Speedway (PA) – NASCAR 358 Modifieds are at it again.
Lebanon Valley Speedway (NY) – Big-Block Modifieds head up things at the “Valley of Speed”.
New Egypt Speedway (NJ) – 358 Modifieds look to turn around their luck against Mother Nature.
Orange County Fair Speedway (NY) – Modifieds are leading the night at “The Hard Clay”.
Thunder Mountain Speedway (NY) – Modifieds are making noise on the mountain.
Woodhull Raceway (NY) – Woodhull also has Modifieds heading the itinerary.
SOUTHEAST
Bowman Gray Stadium (NC) – Modifieds head out for Twin 25’s.
Dominion Raceway (VA) – Late Model Stocks will have Twin 50 features this Saturday.
Greenville-Pickens Speedway (SC) – Late Model Stocks are top of the program at GPS.
Hickory Motor Speedway (NC) – NASCAR Late Model Stocks are back in action.
Motor Mile Speedway (VA) – Late Model Stocks gear up for Twin 75 features.
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (VA) – The NASCAR Modifieds are back in full force at Langley Speedway.
Sunshine State Challenge SLM (FL) – Super Late Models are at 4-17 Southern Speedway for the Randy Fox Memorial 104.
Southeast Dirt Modified Series (NC) – Clary’s Speedway is next up for SEDMS.
Ultimate Super Late Model Series (NC) – The Ultimates are also in town at Clary’s Speedway.
World of Outlaws Late Models (TN) – Late Models are at Smoky Mountain Speedway.
SOUTHWEST
Bullring at Las Vegas (NV) – “Pack the Track” night sees the Super Late Models out for Twin 35’s.
USMTS (TX) – The Texas two-step weekend wraps up at Lonestar Speedway.
WEST
Evergreen Speedway (WA) – Super Late Models lead the night at Evergreen.
NASCAR K&N Pro Series West (WA) – K&N West takes on Spokane Super Oval for the first time.
CANADA
Merrittville Speedway (ON) – Merrittville is back at it with the Modifieds at the top.
SUNDAY, May 14
MIDWEST
NORTHEAST
Utica-Rome Speedway (NY) – Modifieds are at it again at Utica-Rome.
SOUTHEAST
World of Outlaws Late Models (TN) – It’s take two on the weekend at Duck River Raceway Park.
SOUTHWEST
WEST
CANADA
