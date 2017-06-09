Weekend Update June 9-11: Who’s Racing & Who’s Winning
Quick Links >> Friday, June 9 • Saturday, June 10 • Sunday, June 11
Last updated: June 9, 2017 at 9:35 am
Looking to find out who won Short Track Racing events all over North America this weekend? You’ve come to the right place. The Weekend Update on Speed51.com provides you with the most up to date list of winners with a quick recap of each event.
Don’t see your favorite track or series listed here and have some info on who’s racing or who won? Email [email protected] with details on the race and we’ll include it here in Weekend Update. (Featured photo credit: Speed51.com)
FRIDAY, June 9
MIDWEST
Grundy County Speedway (IL) – Late Models go at it once again.
Hawkeye Downs Speedway (IA) – Hawkeye Late Models are ready for a night of racing.
Kalamazoo Speedway (MI) – Outlaw Late Models lead the charge.
Madison Int’l Speedway (WI) – NASCAR Late Models will have at it.
All Star Circuit of Champions (IL) – All Star Sprints head west to the Lincoln Fairgrounds.
ASCS Warrior (MO) – US 36 Raceway hosts the Warriors.
World of Outlaws Sprints (IA) – If you can’t wait for the Knoxville Nationals in August, the Outlaws begin a Friday-Saturday doubleheader at Knoxville Raceway.
NORTHEAST
ARCA Racing Series (PA) – ARCA is back on the begins another Speedway stretch, beginning at Pocono Raceway.
Claremont Speedway (NH) – After a week off, the Modifieds are back in action.
Lee USA Speedway (NH) – 350 Supermodifieds thunder to life.
Stafford Motor Speedway (CT) – Stafford’s SK Modifieds go for 50-laps.
Accord Speedway (NY) – The Modifieds are in action at the Bullring.
Afton Motorsports Park (NY) – Modifieds are set for another Friday night.
Albany-Saratoga Speedway (NY) – The Capital Region hosts another Modified night.
Big Diamond Speedway (PA) – It’s a double feature night for the Modifieds.
Brewerton Speedway (NY) – Modified action is the top event of the night.
Mohawk Int’l Raceway (NY) – Mohawk’s 358 Modifieds prepare for another night.
Outlaw Speedway (NY) – Modifieds are set to go in the Finger Lakes Region.
Ransomville Speedway (NY) – The Niagara Region has their Modifieds in action.
Skyline Raceway Park (NY) – Sportsman Modifieds race on Friday night.
SOUTHEAST
Kingsport Speedway (TN) – Late Model Stocks lead the schedule for Racer’s Reunion Night.
ASCS Mid-South (AR) – Mid-South Sprints return to action at Batesville Motor Speedway.
NeSmith National Tour (TN) – I-75 Speedway is next up for 40 laps of racing.
Southeast Dirt Modified Series (NC) – SEDMS begins across a Carolina doubleheader weekend at Carolina Speedway.
SOUTHWEST
ASCS National (TX) – Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek commences at West Texas Raceway.
WEST
ASCS Frontier (MT) – Frontier Sprints hit the dirt at Gallatin Speedway.
CANADA
Autodrome Granby (QC) – Modifieds are in action in Quebec.
SATURDAY, June 10
MIDWEST
ARCA/CRA Super Series (IN) – Baer Field Motorsport Park is next up for the CRA Super Late Models.
ARCA Midwest Tour (WI) – Midwest Tour rolls into Marshfield Speedway.
Auto Value Super Sprints (MI) – Auto City Speedway welcomes the Super Sprints.
Berlin Raceway (MI) – Super Late Model drivers get one last shot of racing action before the Money in the Bank 150 on June 19.
Dells Raceway Park (WI) – Late Models lead the racing program.
Jefferson Speedway (WI) – A full night of racing featuring the Late Models.
Lebanon I-44 Speedway (MO) – NASCAR Pro Late Models resume action.
All Star Circuit of Champions (IL) – All Stars conclude their Illinois weekend at Macon Speedway.
ASCS Warrior (MO) – Warrior Sprints end the weekend at Valley Speedway.
Dirt Late Model Dream (OH) – One of the richest nights in all dirt racing as the greatest in Dirt Late Models gather at Eldora Speedway for the 23rd Dirt Late Model Dream.
USMTS (IA) – Adams County Speedway is next on tour for USMTS Mods.
USAC National Midgets (IN) – Lawrenceburg Speedway hosts the penultimate night of Indiana Midget Week.
World of Outlaws Sprints (IA) – Outlaws conclude their weekend at at Knoxville Raceway..
NORTHEAST
Beech Ridge Motor Speedway (ME) – Pro Series action resumes.
Chemung Speedrome (NY) – Sunoco Modifieds head up the show.
Mahoning Valley Speedway (PA) – Modifieds roar to life.
Modified Touring Series (MA) – MTS makes its debut at Seekonk Speedway.
Monadnock Speedway (NH) – Sportsman Modifieds lead the night.
Oswego Speedway (NY) – It’s Twin 35’s for Oswego’s Supermods.
Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) – It’s a busy weekend at Oxford, especially for the Super Late Models.
Riverhead Speedway (NY) – Modifieds on Long Island will go for 50 laps.
RoC Asphalt Modified Tour (PA) – Modified drivers get their one shot at Lake Erie Speedway before this Fall’s Race of Champions 250.
Seekonk Speedway (MA) – Pro Stocks lead the NASCAR WAAS action.
Wall Stadium Speedway (NJ) – The Stadium Mods resume action after a week of rest.
White Mountain Motorsports Park (NH) – Late Model racing leads the action in the mountains of NH.
Wiscasset Speedway (ME) – Group two is in action with the Late Models, and an extra distance for Modifieds.
Airborne Park Speedway (NY) – 358 Modifieds thunder along Lake Champlain
Canandaigua Motorsports Park (NY) – Modifieds swing into action.
Fonda Speedway (NY) – Modifieds top the action along the Mohawk River.
Fulton Speedway (NY) – Central New York Modified drivers go to work Fulton.
Grandview Speedway (PA) – 358 Modifieds make their mark in the NASCAR points.
Lebanon Valley Speedway (NY) – The Big-Block Modifieds are up to their usual tricks.
New Egypt Speedway (NJ) – The 358 Modifieds go back at it in Jersey.
Orange County Fair Speedway (NY) – Big-Block Modifieds take to the “Hard Clay”.
Thunder Mountain Speedway (NY) – Modifieds thunder to life.
Woodhull Raceway (NY) – Modified stars throwdown.
SOUTHEAST
Bowman Gray Stadium (NC) – Modified Twin 25’s and a 50-lapper for the Stadium Stocks are on the agenda.
CARS Tour SLM/Southern Super Series (SC) – Points for both series are on the line at Anderson Motor Speedway.
CARS Tour LMSC (SC) – Late Model Stock drivers will also join the fray at Anderson.
Dominion Raceway (VA) – The night will be led by the Late Model Stocks.
Hickory Motor Speedway (NC) – Late Model Stocks are on for Twin 40 features.
New Smyrna Speedway (FL) – Super Late Models are at the head of the Saturday program.
Southeast Limited Late Models (TN) – Limited Late Models are at Newport Speedway.
Southern Sprint Car Series (FL) – The Southern Sprints pay a visit to Citrus County Speedway.
Sunshine State Challenge SLM (FL) – 4-17 Southern Speedway is up next for the Sunshine State SLM’s.
ASCS Mid-South (AR) – The weekend concludes on the banks of the Mississippi at Riverside Int’l Speedway.
Carolina Clash SLM Series (NC) – The Clash Series goes at it at Fayetteville Motor Speedway.
NeSmith National Tour (TN) – 411 Motor Speedway hosts the J.T. Kerr Memorial.
Southeast Dirt Modified Series (SC) – Cherokee Speedway concludes the weekend for SEDMS.
Southern All Stars (AL) – All Stars Late Models are at the Talladega Short Track.
SOUTHWEST
ASCS National (TX) – Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek moves on to Route 66 Motor Speedway.
WEST
Evergreen Speedway (WA) – Super Late Models lead the charge.
Lucas Oil Modifieds (CA) – Mods of the West Coast take on Madera Speedway
NASCAR K&N Pro Series West (CO) – K&N West is in the Rocky’s at Colorado National Speedway.
CANADA
APC United Late Model Series (ON) – Flamboro Speedway hosts race two of 2017.
Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour (NB) – Petty Int’l Raceway is next up for the Maritime Pro Stocks.
Serie ACT (QC) – Quebec’s Late Model stars open their 2017 championship season at Autodrome Montmagny.
Autodrome Drummond (QC) – Modifieds are in action.
Brockville Ontario Speedway (ON) – 358 Modifieds are ready for another night.
Merrittville Speedway (ON) – The Modifieds go at it once again.
SUNDAY, June 11
MIDWEST
USAC National Midgets (IN) –Indiana Midget Week concludes at Kokomo Speedway.
USMTS (IA) – Mods wrap the weekend at Mason City Motor Speedway.
NORTHEAST
American-Canadian Tour (VT) – It’s take two for the Community Bank 150 at Thunder Road after a May rain out.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway (VT) – No racing on asphalt this weekend, but the dirt oval is ready to go with the Sportsman Modifieds.
Super DIRTcar Series (NY) – Big-Blocks are in town at Five Mile Point Speedway,
SOUTHEAST
There are no races scheduled in the Southeast for Sunday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
SOUTHWEST
There are no races scheduled in the Southwest for Sunday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
WEST
There are no races scheduled out west for Sunday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
CANADA
Cornwall Motor Speedway (ON) – Modifieds are on for another Sunday show.
Related Posts
« Houston Motorsports Park Revived as Only Running Asphalt Short Track in Texas