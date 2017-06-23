Weekend Update June 23-25: Who’s Racing & Who’s Winning
Quick Links >> Friday, June 23 • Saturday, June 24 • Sunday, June 25
Last updated: June 23, 2017 at 18:23 pm
Looking to find out who won Short Track Racing events all over North America this weekend? You’ve come to the right place. The Weekend Update on Speed51.com provides you with the most up to date list of winners with a quick recap of each event.
Don’t see your favorite track or series listed here and have some info on who’s racing or who won? Email [email protected] with details on the race and we’ll include it here in Weekend Update. (Featured photo credit: Speed51.com)
FRIDAY, June 23
MIDWEST
ARCA Racing Series (MI) – ARCA goes back short track racing at Madison Int’l Speedway.
Grundy County Speedway (IL) – Late Models head the agenda.
Hawkeye Downs Speedway (IA) – Another night of racing with the Late Models featured.
Top Speed Modified Tour (MI) – Mods are in the Motor State at Kalamazoo Speedway.
All Star Circuit of Champions (OH) – Limaland Motorsports Park welcomes the All Stars.
American Modified Series (OH) – Moler Raceway Park kicks off the weekend.
ASCS Warrior/Red River (KS) – ASCS is at the Heartland Park Topeka Dirt Track.
DIRTcar Hell Tour – Late Models (IL) – Summer Nationals start the weekend at Tri-City Speedway.
DIRTcar Hell Tour – Modifieds (IL) – Modified Nationals start the weekend at Tri-City Speedway.
USAC National Sprints (IN) – The Tony Hulman Classic at Terre Haute Action Track was rained out for a second time.
World of Outlaws Sprints (IA) – West Liberty Raceway starts off the weekend for the Outlaws.
NORTHEAST
Claremont Speedway (NH) – Rain washed out racing for the second straight week in Claremont, New Hampshire.
PASS North (NH) – Racing Lee USA Speedway was called off with a poor forecast. A make-up date has not yet been announced.
Spencer Speedway (NY) – Small-Block Supermodifieds join the Sunoco Modifieds.
ISMA Supermodifieds (CT) – Supermods return to Stafford Motor Speedway for the first time in four years.
Stafford Motor Speedway (CT) – Weekly divisions, including the SK Modifieds are in action.
Accord Speedway (NY) – Racing in the Catskills is set to roll.
Afton Motorsports Park (NY) – It is a wash out at Afton.
Albany-Saratoga Speedway (NY) – Modifieds are ready for another Friday night.
Big Diamond Speedway (PA) – The rains reached into Pennsylvania.
Brewerton Speedway (NY) – The “Demon” was not spared from the rains.
Ransomville Speedway (NY) – The night is a wash in the Niagara Region.
Skyline Raceway Park (NY) – Racing at Skyline was rained out, divisions will run for double points next week.
World of Outlaws Late Models (PA) – Friday prelims at Lernerville Speedway for the Firecracker 100 have been rained out.
SOUTHEAST
Super Cup Stock Car Series (TN) – Persistent rains from Tropical Storm Cindy washed out racing at Kingsport Speedway a potential postponement date will be announced at a later time.
Southern Nationals Bonus Series (KY) – Friday night’s portion of the Clash at the Mag at Magnolia Motor Speedway was canceled due to rain. The event will now be run as a one-day program paying $12,000 to win on Saturday.
SOUTHWEST
There are no races scheduled in the Southwest Friday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
WEST
ASCS National (WA) – Aaron Reutzel looks to make it two in a row at Skagit Speedway after winning the first night of the Dirt Cup Thursday.
CANADA
Autodrome Granby (QC) – Modifieds continue the campaign.
RoC Dirt Sportsman Tour (ON) – RoC Sportsman begin their 2017 season at Ohsweken Speedway.
SATURDAY, June 24
MIDWEST
ARCA/CRA Super Series (IN) – The top Super Late Model stars in the Midwest take on some of the nation’s best in the Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway.
Dells Raceway Park (WI) – Super Late Models head up the night for 75 laps.
Jefferson Speedway (WI) – It’s the opening round for the Badgerland Challenge.
Lebanon I-44 Speedway (MO) – I-44’s weekly Pro Late Model racers get a final night of racing before the Masters of the Pros.
Rockford Speedway (IL) – Late Models roll off.
All Star Circuit of Champions (OH) – All Stars return to Atomic Speedway.
American Ethanol Late Models (OH) – Action shifts to Oakshade Raceway.
ASCS Red River (KS) – Caney Valley Speedway is next for the Red River Sprints.
ASCS Warrior (MO) – Warrior Sprints are at Lake Ozark Speedway.
DIRTcar Hell Tour – Late Models (IL) – Summer Nationals move on to Fairbury American Legion Speedway.
DIRTcar Hell Tour – Modifieds (IL) – Modified Nationals are also at Fairbury American Legion Speedway.
World of Outlaws Sprints (WI) – Outlaws visit Beaver Dam Raceway.
NORTHEAST
Beech Ridge Motor Speedway (ME) – Pro Series is on for 125 laps.
Chemung Speedrome (NY) – Sunoco Modifieds are ready for another Saturday night.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway (VT) – Late Models join the Sportsman Modifieds for a night on the asphalt.
Mahoning Valley Speedway (PA) – Modified racing resumes.
Monadnock Speedway (NH) – Sportsman Modifieds highlight the night.
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NY) – The Tour is on Long Island for 200 laps at Riverhead Raceway.
Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) – Super Late Models race for 50 laps.
New London-Waterford Speedbowl (CT) – After a turbulent few months racing returns to the Connecticut shoreline.
Valenti Modified Racing Series (CT) – MRS highlights Blastoff Night at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl.
Wall Stadium Speedway (NJ) – Jersey’s Modified drivers go for $5,000 in the Garden State Classic 125.
Wiscasset Speedway (ME) – Late Models lead Group Two action
Airborne Park Speedway (NY) – 358 Modifieds resume action.
Bridgeport Speedway (NJ) – Big-Block Mods resume action in South Jersey.
Canandaigua Motorsports Park (NY) – Modifieds highlight the schedule.
Fonda Speedway (NY) – Modifieds head the program at the “Track of Champions”.
Fulton Speedway (NY) – Modifieds of Central New York go out for a night.
Grandview Speedway (PA) – The 358 Modifieds continue action.
Lebanon Valley Speedway (NY) – Brett Hearn celebrated his 100th career victory in the Big-Block Modified division one week ago, he goes for number 101 this weekend.
New Egypt Speedway (NJ) – Graduation Night rolls off after a rain out one week ago.
Orange County Fair Speedway (NY) – Big-Block Modified are out for another night on the “Hard Clay”.
Thunder Mountain Speedway (NY) – Modifieds are in action.
Woodhull Raceway (NY) – 370 Modifieds continue they’re campaign.
World of Outlaws Late Models (PA) – It’s main event night at Lernerville Speedway for the Firecracker 100.
SOUTHEAST
Bowman Gray Stadium (NC) – Double features are on for the Modifieds with a 50-lapper and 25-lap sprint.
CARS Tour Late Model Stocks (NC) – LMSC’s are in action at Orange County Speedway for 150 laps.
CARS Tour Super Late Models (NC) – SLM’s are in action at Orange County Speedway for 150 laps.
Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (TN) – Pro Late Models head up a full night of racing.
New Smyrna Speedway (FL) – Super Late Model drivers get one last tune-up for the Clyde Hart Memorial.
Southern National Motorsports Park (NC) – Late Model Stocks have double features.
American Modified Series (KY) – AMS hits the dirt at Florence Speedway.
Southern Nationals Bonus Series (KY) – Bonus Series is also at Florence Speedway.
Ultimate Super Late Model Series (NC) – Dublin Motor Speedway is next up for the Ultimate’s.
SOUTHWEST
There are no races scheduled in the Southwest for Sunday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
WEST
Evergreen Speedway (WA) – Super Late Models gather for 125 laps of racing.
NASCAR K&N Pro Series West (CA) – K&N West hits the road at Sonoma Raceway.
CANADA
Serie ACT (QC) – Quebec’s ACT Late Models take on Autodrome Montmagny.
Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour (NS) –Martime Pro Stocks are at Scotia Speedworld for 150 laps.
Autodrome Drummond (QC) – The Modifieds continue their season.
Brockville Ontario Speedway (ON) – 358 Modifieds are ready for another night.
LeRPM Speedway (QC) – Modifieds clash in Quebec.
Merrittville Speedway (ON) – Modifieds go back at it.
SUNDAY, June 25
MIDWEST
American Ethanol Late Models (MI) – The series concludes their weekend at I-96 Speedway.
DIRTcar Hell Tour – Late Models (IL) – Summer Nationals wrap the weekend Tri-State Speedway.
DIRTcar Hell Tour – Modifieds (IL) – Modified Nationals are also at Tri-State Speedway
NORTHEAST
Devil’s Bowl Speedway (VT) – Sportsman Modified action shifts to the dirt oval.
Utica-Rome Speedway (NY) – It’s another Sunday of racing for the Modifieds.
SOUTHEAST
There are no races scheduled in the Southeast for Sunday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
SOUTHWEST
There are no races scheduled in the Southwest for Sunday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
WEST
There are no races scheduled out west for Sunday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
CANADA
Cornwall Motor Speedway (ON) – Due to afternoon thunderstorms and heavy rain at the racetrack, the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series has cancelled tonight’s event at.
Related Posts
« VIDEO: South Bend Motor Speedway – Outlaw Super Late Models