Weekend Update August 25-27: Who’s Racing & Who’s Winning
Last updated: August 27, 2017 at 10:07 am
Looking to find out who won Short Track Racing events all over North America this weekend? You’ve come to the right place. The Weekend Update on Speed51.com provides you with the most up to date list of winners with a quick recap of each event.
FRIDAY, August 25
MIDWEST
All Star Circuit of Champions (OH) – Rico Abreu held off Tony Stewart for the win at Atomic Speedway.
USAC National Sprints (IN) – Tyler Courtney won the Friday edition of the Sprint Car Smackdown at Kokomo Speedway.
USMTS (IA) – Dereck Ramirez was first to the checkers at Rapid Speedway.
World of Outlaws Sprints (SD) – Shane Stewart topped the field at Black Hills Speedway.
NORTHEAST
Spencer Speedway (NY) – Chris Finocchario won the Dave London Memorial Super Stock feature.
Stafford Motor Speedway (CT) – Ted Christopher went back to back in the SK Modifieds.
Accord Speedway (NY) – Ed Dachenhausen was the Modified victor at the Bullring.
Afton Motorsports Park (NY) – Alan Barker takes the ‘W’ for the Modifieds.
Albany-Saratoga Speedway (NY) – Peter Britten got the checkers in the Modifieds.
Big Diamond Speedway (PA) – Ryan Godown won the Modified Challenge.
Brewerton Speedway (NY) – Tim Sears, Jr. hoisted the trophy in the Modifieds.
Freedom Motorsports Park (NY) – Billy Van Pelt took home the Modified win.
Lernerville Speedway (PA) – Mat Williamson won the Big-Block Modified race.
Mohawk Int’l Raceway (NY) – Chris Raabe won in the Modifieds.
Penn Can Speedway (PA) – Dan Pompey was victorious in the Modifieds.
SOUTHEAST
Five Flags Speedway (FL) – Casey Roderick made it three straight in the Allen Turner Pro Late Models.
SOUTHWEST
WEST
CANADA
Autodrome Granby (QC) – David Hebert won the Modified feature.
SATURDAY, August 26
MIDWEST
ARCA/CRA Super Series (IN) – Brian Campbell won at Berlin Raceway in the Battle at Berlin 251.
Super Sprints (MI) – Season finale takes place at Auto City Speedway.
Top Speed Modified Tour (MO) – Ricky Icenhower was victorious at Lebanon I-44 Speedway.
All Star Circuit of Champions (IN) – Dave Blaney returned to All Star victory lane at Atomic Speedway.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (IN) – Scott Bloomquist snagged the win at Lawrenceburg Speedway.
Sharon Speedway (OH) – Peter Britten won the Big-Block Modified feature, while Rex King, Jr. claimed the championship.
USAC National Sprints (IN) – Tyler Courtney won the final night of the Sprint Car Smackdown at Kokomo Speedway.
USMTS (SD) – Racing at Park Jefferson Speedway was cancelled due to rain.
World of Outlaws Late Models (MI) – Shane Clanton won at Merritt Speedway in the Great Lakes Shootout.
NORTHEAST
Beech Ridge Motor Speedway (ME) – Reid Lanpher continues his great season with another Pro Series win.
Chemung Speedrome (NY) – Sunoco Modifieds lead the night.
Granite State Pro Stock Series (ME) – Garrett Hall not only won at Oxford Plains Speedway, but locked himself into the 44th Oxford 250 on Sunday.
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (MA) – Doug Coby finally got back to victory lane, winning at Seekonk Speedway.
NEMA Lites (CT) – Ben Mikitarian won at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl.
New London-Waterford Speedbowl (CT) – SK Modified feature went to Keith Rocco.
Riverhead Raceway (NY) – Tom Rogers Jr. took the checkers in the Modified feature.
Airborne Park Speedway (NY) – 358 Modifieds went to Chris Raabe.
Bridgeport Speedway (NJ) – Big-Block win went to Ryan Watt.
Canandaigua Motorsports Park (NY) – Matt Sheppard won in the Modifieds.
Can-Am Speedway (PA) – Tyler Meeks won in the Modifieds.
Five Mile Point Speedway (NY) – Brian Weaver took the ‘W’ in the Modifieds.
Fulton Speedway (NY) – Jimmy Phelps took the Modified feature.
Grandview Speedway (PA) – 358 Modifieds went to Timmy Buckwalter.
Lebanon Valley Speedway (NY) – JR Heffner won in the Big-Block Modifieds.
Mercer Raceway Park (PA) – Lonnie Riggs won in the 358 Modifieds.
Orange County Fair Speedway (NY) – Danny Tyler took the checkers in the Big-Blocks.
Thunder Mountain Speedway (NY) – Alan Barker won the Modified feature.
Woodhull Raceway (NY) – 370 Modified feature went to Jeff Daugherty.
SOUTHEAST
CARS Tour – LMSC (NC) – Josh Berry conquered the field at Concord Speedway.
CARS Tour – SLM (NC) – Cole Rouse was victorious at Concord.
Fairground Speedway Nashville (TN) – Casey Roderick won the 100-lap Pro Late Model feature.
Hickory Motor Speedway (NC) – Matt Piercy won the Late Model Stock feature.
South Boston Speedway (VA) – Bobby McCarty and Phillip Morris split Twin 60 Late Model Stock features.
Southern Modified Racing Series (NC) – Burt Myers scored the win at Caraway Speedway.
Southern Sprint Car Series (FL) – Racing at New Smyrna Speedway was washed out.
ASCS National / Southern Outlaw (TN) – Sam Hafertepe, Jr. topped out at Smokey Mountain Raceway.
Ultimate Super Late Model Series (GA) – Riley Hickman took the honors at Senoia Raceway.
SOUTHWEST
WEST
Madera Speedway (CA) – Thomas Suarez was the victor in the Late Models after 100 laps.
NASCAR K&N Pro Series West (OR) – Todd Gilliland took the win at Douglas County Speedway with a late race pass on teammate Chris Eggleston.
World of Outlaws Sprints (MT) – Daryn Pittman scored the victory at BMP Speedway.
CANADA
Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour (NB) – Racing was rained out to Sunday at Petty Int’l Speedway.
Brockville Ontario Speedway (ON) – Joe Banks won in the 358 Modifieds.
LeRPM Speedway (QC) – Steve Bernard took down the Modified win.
Merrittville Speedway (ON) – 358 Modifieds went to Chad Brachmann.
RoC Dirt Modifieds (ON) – Mike Bowman took the 75-lap season finale feature at Humberstone Speedway.
RoC Dirt 602 Sportsman (ON) – Chad Chevalier also won at Humberstone.
SUNDAY, August 27
MIDWEST
ARCA Racing Series (WI) – ARCA stars go road racing at Road America.
USMTS (SD) – Casino Speedway is the final destination for the weekend.
World of Outlaws Late Models (MI) – Racing wraps up at Merritt Speedway.
NORTHEAST
PASS North (ME) – 44th annual Oxford 250 gets the green at Oxford Plains Speedway.
Utica-Rome Speedway (NY) – Sunday racing resumes with the Modifieds leading the way.
SOUTHEAST
SOUTHWEST
WEST
CANADA
Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour (NB) – Racing was rained out to Sunday at Petty Int’l Speedway.
United Late Model Series (ON) – Twin races are at the new Jukasa Motor Speedway.
