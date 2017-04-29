Weekend Update April 28-30: Who’s Racing & Who’s Winning
Quick Links >> Friday, April 28 • Saturday, April 29 • Sunday, April 30
Last updated: April 29, 2017 at 15:52 pm
Looking to find out who won Short Track Racing events all over North America this weekend? You’ve come to the right place. The Weekend Update on Speed51.com provides you with the most up to date list of winners with a quick recap of each event.
Don’t see your favorite track or series listed here and have some info on who’s racing or who won? Email [email protected] with details on the race and we’ll include it here in Weekend Update. (Featured photo credit: Speed51.com)
FRIDAY, April 28
MIDWEST
Kalamazoo Speedway (MI) – Tyler Roahrig took the season opening Intimidator 100 for the Outlaw Late Models.
American Modified Series (IN) – Racing at Bloomington Speedway has been postponed to a date to be announced due to rain.
ASCS Warrior (MO) – Callaway Raceway was also rained on, canceling the Warrior Sprints.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (IL) – Events at Tri-City Raceway has been postponed to a later date due to rain.
World of Outlaws Late Models (KS) – Rain also poured down at Lakeside Speedway, postponing the event to September 22.
World of Outlaws Sprint Cars (IN) – David Gravel scored win number five of 2017 at Plymouth Speedway.
NORTHEAST
Albany-Saratoga Speedway (NY) – Stewart Friesen took the checkers in the Modifieds on Opening night.
All Star Circuit of Champions (PA) – Lance Dewease was the victor at Williams Grove Speedway.
DIRTcar Sportsman Series (NY) – Todd Root took the season opening win in the Sportsman Central Region.
Outlaw Speedway (NY) – Matt Sheppard got his first win driving for the Sweetners Racing team.
SOUTHEAST
Southern Super Series/Blizzard Series (FL) – Bubba Pollard returned to his winning ways with a dominating win at Five Flags Speedway. (click here for story) (click here for on-demand video)
ASCS Southern Outlaw (GA) – Timmy Thrash went from starting 18th to making a last lap pass on Michael Miller to take home his first career Southern Outlaw victory.
SOUTHWEST
There are no races scheduled in the Southwest Friday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
WEST
There are no races scheduled out West on Friday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
CANADA
There are no races scheduled in Canada for Friday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
SATURDAY, April 29
MIDWEST
CRA Street Stocks (IN) – Heavy rain forecasted across the Midwest has postponed racing at Anderson Speedway one week to May 6.
Rockford Speedway (IL) – The 70th season of racing rolls off.
Top Speed Modified Tour (MI) – Rain dampened Berlin Raceway this weekend. The makeup date will be announced at a later time.
American Modified Series (IN) – Racing at Lincoln Speedway was not spared to the weather, make up date to be announced.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (IL) – The night at Macon Speedway has been claimed by the weather with racing being rescheduled to July 25.
World of Outlaws Late Models (KS) – Events at Salina Highbanks Speedway have been washed out until September 23.
World of Outlaws Sprints (IN) – The Outlaws lost Saturday to mother nature as rain’s flooded Tri-State Speedway Friday, race has been rescheduled to May 14.
NORTHEAST
Mahoning Valley Speedway (PA) – Modifieds highlight the night.
PASS North (ME) – The longest event of the season has a new date, with the PASS 300 set to roll at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway. (click here for Speed Central)
RoC Asphalt Modified Tour (NY) – Opening day for RoC 2017 is set to roll at Lancaster National Speedway. (click here for Trackside Now)
Wall Stadium Speedway (NJ) – Mother Nature was the victor during Saturday’s scheduled season opener on the Jersey Shore. They will try again next Saturday.
Wiscasset Speedway (ME) – After a rainout one week ago, Wiscasset Speedway kicks off their season.
All Star Circuit of Champions (PA) – All Stars conclude their Pennsylvania doubleheader at Port Royal Speedway.
Canandaigua Motorsports Park (NY) – It’s take two for the season opener at Canandaigua after rain a week ago.
Fonda Speedway (NY) – Modifieds are back for week two at Fonda.
Grandview Speedway (PA) – 358 Modifieds lead the program at Grandview.
Lebanon Valley Speedway (NY) – The Valley of Speed comes to life once again for the second weekend of racing.
New Egypt Speedway (NJ) – Teams and fans are hoping for clear skies this weekend in a season that’s been plagued by bad weather.
Orange County Fair Speedway (NY) – Rain showers forced officials to pull the plug on Saturday’s racing program.
Super DIRTcar Series (NY) – Fulton Speedway hosts the first round for the Big-Block Modified championship trail for 2017. (click here for Trackside Now)
SOUTHEAST
Bowman Gray Stadium (NC) – Hayes Jewelers 200 is on the docket for the Modifieds after a rain out one week ago. (click here for Trackside Now)
Hickory Motor Speedway (NC) – Late Model Stocks head up the show with Twin 40 features.
Motor Mile Speedway (VA) – It’s Twin 75’s for Late Model Stocks.
Southeast Limited Late Models (SC) – Limiteds head south to Florence Motor Speedway.
Southern Super Series (AL) – SSS wraps up its Gulf Coast Doubleheader at Mobile Int’l Speedway. (click here for live video) (click here for Trackside Now)
Sunshine State Challenge SLM (FL) – Super Late Models will go for 100 laps at Auburndale Speedway. (click here for Trackside Now)
ASCS Southern Outlaw (GA) – ASCS wraps the two night stand at Deep South Speedway.
Millbridge Speedway (NC) – Second race of 2017 for the Mini-Outlaw Saturday championship.
SECA Bonus Series (SC) – SECA Late Models take on Lancaster Speedway.
Southern All Stars (TN) – Smokey Mountain Speedway is up next for the Southern All Stars.
Southeast Dirt Modified Series (NC) – SEDMS hits the track at Dublin Motor Speedway.
Ultimate Super Late Model Series (NC) – Ultimate Supers are also in action at Dublin Motor Speedway.
SOUTHWEST
USAC Silver Crown (AZ) – Silver Crown returns to Phoenix Int’l Raceway after a multi-year absence for the Copper Cup.
WEST
Madera Speedway (CA) – Late Models are on the top of the program for 100 laps of racing.
Northwest SLM Series (WA) – The Super Late Models of the Northwest open the 2017 season at Wenatchee Valley Super Oval. (click here for Trackside Now)
CANADA
There are no races scheduled in Canada for Saturday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
SUNDAY, April 30
MIDWEST
ARCA Racing Series (IN) – ARCA takes on the highbanks of Salem Speedway.
JEGS/CRA All-Stars & CRA Late Model Sportsman (IN) – A grim weather forecast extends into Sunday at Baer Field Motorsports Park, postponing both series one week to May 7.
NORTHEAST
American-Canadian Tour (VT) – ACT Late Models are right back at it as they help open the 2017 season at Thunder Road.
Granite State Pro Stocks Series (NH) – It’s opening day for GSPSS with 100 laps at Lee USA Speedway.
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (CT) – The Mod Squad is a Stafford Motor Speedway for the 46th Spring Sizzler.
Stafford Motor Speedway (CT) – It’s also race one of 2017 for the SK Modifieds.
All Star Circuit of Champions (PA) – All Stars wrap a busy weekend at Bedford Speedway.
Utica-Rome Speedway (NY) – The streak of lightning at Utica-Rome on Sunday night was that of “Lightning” Larry Wight, who won the season-opening Modified feature.
SOUTHEAST
There are no races scheduled in the Southeast for Sunday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
SOUTHWEST
There are no races scheduled in the Southwest for Sunday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
WEST
There are no races scheduled out west for Sunday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
CANADA
There are no races scheduled in Canada for Sunday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
Related Posts
« Trackside Now: RoC Modified Series Opener at Lancaster (NY) Speed Central: PASS 300 at Beech Ridge (ME) »