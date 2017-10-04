Weedsport Super DIRT Week Kickoff Party Canceled

Weedsport, NY – Weedsport Speedway’s Super DIRT Week Kickoff Party featuring the DIRTcar 358-Modifieds and the DIRTcar Sportsman Series has been canceled due to heavy rain showers.

Ticket refunds are available.

Fans who purchased tickets at the Speedway can pick up their refund at the ticket window, or mail their tickets back into the Speedway within 14-days of the scheduled event for a check refund.

Tickets purchased online will be refunded online.

Weedsport Speedway will be back in action on Sunday, October 15 with the Empire State Challenge featuring the Craftsman World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series as well as the Beyea Custom Headers Sportsman Shootout Series.

For more information on Weedsport Speedway, visit online at www.weedsportspeedway.com, follow on Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy and LIKE on Facebook.

-Weedsport Speedway Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com / MoJo Photos

