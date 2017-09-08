LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
The winged warriors always put on a show on the Star Speedway bullring. (Speed51.com photo)

Watch the Star Classic Saturday on Summer Thunder TV

September 8, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Modifieds, Region - National, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

One of the nation’s most prestigious and exciting Supermodified races will take place Saturday evening at Star Speedway in Epping, New Hampshire.  The Star Classic, a 150-lap race for the ISMA Supermodifieds, will see the winged warriors battling for a big victory on the tight quarter-mile bullring.

 

For those who can’t be in attendance, the race will be broadcast live as part of Speed51.com’s Summer Thunder TV Series presented by PFC Brakes.

 

In addition to the 150-lap Supermodified race, the Granite State Pro Stock Series 100-lap feature will also air live on Speed51.com

 

300x250 Summer Thunder 2017.09.09All that is needed to watch Saturday’s race is a premium subscription (monthly or yearly) to the Speed51 Network.  Race fans can subscribe for $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year to watch Saturday’s race, as well as gain access to thousands of on-demand short track racing videos.

 

Former Star Classic winners Moe Lilje, Jon McKennedy and Dave Shullick, Jr. will all be in attendance chasing the checkered flag. Other Supermodified stars such as Chris Perley, Trent Stephens, Mike Lichty and Timmy Jedrzejek will also be hoping to visit Star Speedway victory lane.

 

The Granite State Pro Stock Series race will also feature a strong field of what is expected to be over 25 Pro Stocks.

 

Derek Griffith, the 2015 winner of the race, headlines the entry list as the Hudson, NH driver returns to one of his home tracks.  Griffith will be joined by defending race winner and former Pro All Stars Series winner Joe Squeglia, Jr.

 

Current GSPSS points leader Mike O’Sullivan, Kulwicki Driver Development Program driver John Peters, current Star Speedway 350 Supermodified points leader Brad Babb and 2017 PASS North winner Todd Stone will all be in attendance.

 

The live video stream on Speed51.com will broadcast only the feature events for the ISMA Supermodifieds and Granite State Pro Stock Series.

 

Race fans can subscribe to the Speed51 Network today in order to watch Saturday’s broadcast.

 

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

 

-Text by Speed51.com staff

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • September 9-10: Montgomery Motor Speedway (AL) - Alabama 200 - Pro Late Models

  • September 9: Star Speedway (NH) - Star Classic - ISMA & GS Pro Stocks

  • September 9: Owosso Speedway (MI) - JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour

  • September 9: New London-Waterford Speedbowl (CT) - Modified Touring Series

  • September 10: Thunder Mountain Speedway (NY) - Wade Decker Memorial - Dirt Modifieds

Presenting Partner