Watch the Star Classic Saturday on Summer Thunder TV

One of the nation’s most prestigious and exciting Supermodified races will take place Saturday evening at Star Speedway in Epping, New Hampshire. The Star Classic, a 150-lap race for the ISMA Supermodifieds, will see the winged warriors battling for a big victory on the tight quarter-mile bullring.

For those who can’t be in attendance, the race will be broadcast live as part of Speed51.com’s Summer Thunder TV Series presented by PFC Brakes.

In addition to the 150-lap Supermodified race, the Granite State Pro Stock Series 100-lap feature will also air live on Speed51.com

All that is needed to watch Saturday’s race is a premium subscription (monthly or yearly) to the Speed51 Network. Race fans can subscribe for $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year to watch Saturday’s race, as well as gain access to thousands of on-demand short track racing videos.

Former Star Classic winners Moe Lilje, Jon McKennedy and Dave Shullick, Jr. will all be in attendance chasing the checkered flag. Other Supermodified stars such as Chris Perley, Trent Stephens, Mike Lichty and Timmy Jedrzejek will also be hoping to visit Star Speedway victory lane.

The Granite State Pro Stock Series race will also feature a strong field of what is expected to be over 25 Pro Stocks.

Derek Griffith, the 2015 winner of the race, headlines the entry list as the Hudson, NH driver returns to one of his home tracks. Griffith will be joined by defending race winner and former Pro All Stars Series winner Joe Squeglia, Jr.

Current GSPSS points leader Mike O’Sullivan, Kulwicki Driver Development Program driver John Peters, current Star Speedway 350 Supermodified points leader Brad Babb and 2017 PASS North winner Todd Stone will all be in attendance.

The live video stream on Speed51.com will broadcast only the feature events for the ISMA Supermodifieds and Granite State Pro Stock Series.

Race fans can subscribe to the Speed51 Network today in order to watch Saturday’s broadcast.

-Text by Speed51.com staff

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

