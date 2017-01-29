WATCH ON-DEMAND: SpeedFest 2017 Super Late Model Race

ONCE YOU PURCHASE YOU NEED TO LOG BACK IN TO WATCH THE RACE

The first major Late Model event of the 2017 season took place Sunday afternoon at Crisp Motorsports Park in Cordele, Georgia. The annual SpeedFest event was headlined by a 200-lap feature for the ARCA/CRA Super Series Super Late Models.

Racing stars such as Erik Jones, Bubba Pollard, Brandon Jones and Harrison Burton were all in competition to kick off the new racing season.

Racers, race teams and fans can relive the 200-lap race now by watching the Speed51.com broadcast on-demand.

Those who purchased a live video ticket for Sunday’s broadcast will have free access to a replay. Those who didn’t purchase a live video ticket can still access the broadcast on demand by purchasing a video ticket that will give them access to the race on-demand.

