WATCH ON-DEMAND: SpeedFest 2017 JEGS Tour PLM Race

The first major Late Model event of the 2017 season took place Sunday afternoon at Crisp Motorsports Park in Cordele, Georgia. The annual SpeedFest event kicked off with a 125-lap race for the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Pro Late Models.

Racing stars such as Casey Roderick and Sterling Marlin were joined by young talent like Cole Williams, Chandler Smith and Carson Hocevar.

Racers, race teams and fans can relive the 125-lap race now by watching the Speed51.com broadcast on-demand.

Those who purchased a live video ticket for Sunday’s broadcast will have free access to a replay. Those who didn’t purchase a live video ticket can still access the broadcast on demand by purchasing a video ticket that will give them access to the race on-demand.

By purchasing the PLM broadcast, you will also receive access to the Super Late Model broadcast on-demand.

