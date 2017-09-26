WATCH ON DEMAND: Short Track Center – Episode #3

Click Here to Watch

NO ACCOUNT REQUIRED TO WATCH TONIGHT’S FREE BROADCAST

Short Track Center, a live television-style show, returned Tuesday night to discuss the hottest topics in short track racing.

The broadcast, which is presented in part by PFC Brakes, was produced from the state-of-the-art Studio 51 at Speed51.com world headquarters in Concord, North Carolina.

Led by veteran motorsports broadcast Bob Dillner, Short Track Center tackles the hottest topics, brings you exclusive interviews with drivers and personalities, and features expert analysis.

Tuesday night’s special guest was Joe Skotnicki, the promoter of the RoC Asphalt Modified Tour. Skotnicki stopped by to discuss this past weekend’s RoC US Open at New York’s Lancaster National Speedway and this week’s Race of Champions 250 which will be held at the beautiful Lake Erie Speedway.

We also discussed the first ValleyStar Credit Union 300 held under the lights at Martinsville Speedway, a big weekend of racing in New Hampshire, and the upcoming Milk Bowl at Vermont’s Thunder Road.

We also heard from a few of our regional experts including Brandon Paul, Rob Blount, Hannah Newhouse and Casey LaJoie.

Don’t miss out on a jam-packed show full of short track racing talk. Click the button below to watch the third episode of Short Track Center.

Click Here to Watch

Related Posts

« Sweet Hoping to Lay His Fourth Smooch on Cow at Milk Bowl