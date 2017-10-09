WATCH ON DEMAND: ARCA Midwest Tour Oktoberfest 200 from La Crosse

Click Here to Watch On Demand

Race day for the ARCA Midwest Tour Oktoberfest 200 has finally arrived. Qualifying for for the ARCA Midwest Tour will kick off the day’s festivities.

Also on the schedule for Sunday is the Mid-Am 30-lap feature, the JMcK 63-lap feature, and racing for the vintage cars, as well as qualifying, heat racing, and the 200-lap ARCA Midwest Tour season finale.

