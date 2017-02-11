LOG IN
img_589cd7d88d450

WATCH LIVE VIDEO: Winter Showdown Race Day at Kern County

February 11, 2017 • App, Top Stories

The SRL Winter Showdown has quickly become one of the crown jewels of Super Late Model racing, and this weekend you can watch the event live on Speed51.com.

 

For the second straight year, Speed51.com will offer race fans unable to make it to Kern County Raceway Park (CA) a pay-per-view broadcast of the $30,000-to-win race.

 

The entry list is jam-packed with short track stars from both the East Coast and the West Coast.  Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, Bubba Pollard, Derek Thorn and Garrett Evans are just a few of the big names hoping to win the 3rd Annual Winter Showdown.

 

Speed51.com’s live pay-per-view broadcast will begin Saturday at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET for qualifying. From there, 51 will cover all of the action including the last chance race and Lucas Oil Modifieds feature leading into the 250-lap main event for the SRL Super Late Models.

 

«

Presenting Partner