WATCH LIVE VIDEO: SpeedFest 2017 at Crisp Motorsports Park (GA)

The first major Late Model event of the 2017 season takes place Sunday afternoon at Crisp Motorsports Park in Cordele, Georgia. SpeedFest 2017 will feature a total of 325 laps of racing for CRA’s Late Model divisions.

Things will get started with a 125-lap race for the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour and will conclude with 200 laps of racing for the ARCA/CRA Super Series.

Racing stars such as Erik Jones, Bubba Pollard, Brandon Jones, Harrison Burton and more will all be in competition to kick off the new racing season.

The action kicks off at 1:30 p.m. ET with pre-race ceremonies leading up to both races.

