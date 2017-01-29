LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
SLM 26 Bubba Pollard Cordele Speed 2017

WATCH LIVE VIDEO: SpeedFest 2017 at Crisp Motorsports Park (GA)

January 29, 2017 • App, Top Stories

Click Here to Watch

Click the “Green Button” To Watch the Race

BROADCAST STARTS AT 1:30 P.M. ET

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE LIVE VIDEO

ONCE YOU PURCHASE YOU NEED TO LOG BACK IN TO WATCH THE RACE

You Must Be At Least a Free Member of Speed51.com to purchase the Live Event PPV Video Stream

The first major Late Model event of the 2017 season takes place Sunday afternoon at Crisp Motorsports Park in Cordele, Georgia.  SpeedFest 2017 will feature a total of 325 laps of racing for CRA’s Late Model divisions.

 

Things will get started with a 125-lap race for the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour and will conclude with 200 laps of racing for the ARCA/CRA Super Series.

 

Racing stars such as Erik Jones, Bubba Pollard, Brandon Jones, Harrison Burton and more will all be in competition to kick off the new racing season.

 

The action kicks off at 1:30 p.m. ET with pre-race ceremonies leading up to both races.

 

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE RACE

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE LIVE VIDEO

 

 

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

«

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • January 27-29: Crisp Motorsports Park (GA) - CRA SpeedFest 2017 - Super Late Models & Pro Late Models

  • February 4: Tucson Speedway (AZ) - Chilly Willy 150 - Super Late Models

  • February 9-11: Kern County Raceway Park (CA) - 3rd Annual Winter Showdown - Super Late Models

Presenting Partner