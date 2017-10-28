WATCH LIVE: Tri-Track Mods Haunted Hundred at Seekonk

Click Here to Watch Live Now

The inaugural Hunted Hundred for the Tri-Track Open Modified Series gets underway Saturday afternoon at Seekonk Speedway.

The 100-lap race will feature some of the biggest names in Northeast Modified racing with Ryan Preece, Bobby Santos, Woody Pitkat, Ron Silk and Matt Hirschman all in attendance.

Race fans can watch all of the Modified racing from Seekonk $19.99.

