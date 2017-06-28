ON-DEMAND REPLAY: Open Wheel Wednesday from Seekonk

Click Here to Watch On-Demand Replay

Seekonk Speedway’s annual Open Wheel Wednesday consisted of the $10,000-to-win Tri-Track Open Modified Series feature, as well as the NEMA Midgets Boston Louie Memorial and the NEMA Lites Dave Steele 33.

The Tour-type Modified field was as stacked as they come with champions from the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, RoC Asphalt Modified Tour, Valenti Modified Racing Series and more all competing. Drivers such as Doug Coby, Ryan Preece, Justin Bonsignore, Matt Hirschman, Jon McKennedy, Eric Goodale and more taking on the “Cement Palace” for a chance at $10,000.

