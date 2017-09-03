WATCH LIVE NOW: World Stock Car Festival at Winchester

Click Here to Watch Sunday

Two full days of racing are scheduled for Labor Day Weekend at Winchester Speedway during the World Stock Car Festival. Both days of racing can be viewed live on Speed51.com for those unable to be in attendance.

On Sunday, the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour will have the spotlight as they begin their championship chase with a 100-lap feature. The Vores Compacts will also be in competition for a 20-lap feature. Heat races will also be shown live on Speed51 TV.

On Monday, the ARCA/CRA Super Series will highlight a jam-packed day of racing at the high-banked race track. The Winchester Modifieds, CRA Late Model Sportsman, Thunder Roadsters, Vores Compacts and CRA Street Stocks will also be in competition.

Race fans can watch all of the racing from Winchester for $29.99. Single-day video tickets for each day can be purchased individually for $19.99.

A full list of FAQs about the broadcast can be answered in The 411 on Speed51.com.

