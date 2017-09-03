LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
LM CRA Sportsman 84 Shawn Amor Winchester 2017

WATCH LIVE NOW: World Stock Car Festival at Winchester

September 3, 2017 • App, Top Stories

Click Here to Watch Sunday

Click Here to Watch Monday

Click the “Green Button” To Watch the Race

Click Here to Purchase Live Video

ONCE YOU PURCHASE YOU NEED TO LOG BACK IN TO WATCH THE RACE

300x250 World Stock Car PPV 2017.09.03-04Two full days of racing are scheduled for Labor Day Weekend at Winchester Speedway during the World Stock Car Festival.  Both days of racing can be viewed live on Speed51.com for those unable to be in attendance.

 

On Sunday, the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour will have the spotlight as they begin their championship chase with a 100-lap feature. The Vores Compacts will also be in competition for a 20-lap feature. Heat races will also be shown live on Speed51 TV.

 

On Monday, the ARCA/CRA Super Series will highlight a jam-packed day of racing at the high-banked race track.  The Winchester Modifieds, CRA Late Model Sportsman, Thunder Roadsters, Vores Compacts and CRA Street Stocks will also be in competition.

 

Race fans can watch all of the racing from Winchester for $29.99.  Single-day video tickets for each day can be purchased individually for $19.99.

 

A full list of FAQs about the broadcast can be answered in The 411 on Speed51.com.

 

Click Here to Watch Sunday

Click Here to Watch Monday

Click Here to Purchase Live Video

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

«

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • September 2: Cordele Speedway (GA) - Southern Super Series

  • September 2: Dells Raceway Park (WI) - ARCA Midwest Tour

  • September 2: Rocky Mountain Raceways (UT) - SRL & Northwest Super Late Model Series

  • September 3: Thunder Road (VT) - Labor Day Classic - American-Canadian Tour

  • September 3-4: Winchester Speedway (IN) - World Stock Car Festival

Presenting Partner