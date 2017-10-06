WATCH LIVE NOW: Winchester 400 Weekend – Friday

Click Here to Watch Friday

The 46th Annual Winchester 400 is upon us. The action kicks off on Friday night with the 100-lap season finale for the Pro Late Models of the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour. The Vore’s Compact Touring Series and CRA Street Stocks will also race on Friday night on the high banks of Winchester Speedway.

Race fans can watch all of the racing from Winchester 400 weekend for $49.99. Single-day video tickets for Friday night can be purchased for $19.99

