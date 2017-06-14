WATCH LIVE NOW: Summer Thunder TV Under Rain Delay at Kzoo

Click Here to Watch When Broadcast Begins

Outlaw Late Models take center-stage with the Gary Terry Follow Your Dreams 125 at Kalamazoo, Michigan’s Kalamazoo Speedway.

Tonight’s race will feature Outlaw Late Model stars like Tyler Roahrig, Terry Senneker, and more, as well as former NASCAR star David Stremme.

Our stream goes live at 7:00 pm ET with tonight’s feature racing action.

