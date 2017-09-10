LOG IN
Mods ISMA Star Moe Lilje Pits 2017

WATCH ON DEMAND: Star Classic – ISMA & Granite State Pro Stocks

September 10, 2017 • 51 Network, App, Top Stories

300x250 Summer Thunder 2017.09.09The fastest short track race cars in the world will race 150 laps around the Star Speedway (NH) bullring Saturday night.  Eighteen ISMA Supermodifieds are in the pit area and will battle to win one of their biggest races of the year, the Star Classic.

 

Supermodified stars such as Dave Shullick, Jr., Otto Sitterly, Jon McKennedy and Chris Perley are all in attendance.

 

Joining the ISMA Supermodifieds will be the Granite State Pro Stock Series, who will race for 100 laps around the 1/4-mile oval. 2015 GSPSS champion Derek Griffith will be joined by a field of drivers that includes former Pro All Stars Series winner Joe Squeglia and current GSPSS championship leader Mike O’Sullivan.

 

Race fans can watch both of the main events live on Speed51.com as part of the Summer Thunder TV Series presented by PFC Brakes. The broadcast is scheduled to begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET for the GSPSS feature.

 

A full list of FAQs about the broadcast can be answered in The 411 on Speed51.com.

 

