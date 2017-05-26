WATCH LIVE NOW: Speed51 Open Friday at Millbridge

Click the “ Green Button ” To Watch the Race

The best Outlaw Kart drivers in the country have made their way to Millbridge Speedway (NC) for the $5,151-to-win Speed51 Open.

On Friday night, the Open division will be in the spotlight with qualifying, qualifying heat races, B-Mains, C-Mains and the 51-lap big show on tap. The Intermediate division will also be in competition with a $1,000-to-win feature race.

Stars such as current NASCAR Monster Energy Cup points leader Kyle Larson, USAC standout Tanner Thorson, Dirt Modified ace Nick Hoffman and more will be in attendance.

The live broadcast will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

