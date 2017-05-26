LOG IN
Outlaw Karts Open Millbridge 19M Ethan Mitchell 2017

WATCH LIVE NOW: Speed51 Open Friday at Millbridge

May 26, 2017 • App, Top Stories

300x250 PPV 2017.05.26 Speed51 OpenThe best Outlaw Kart drivers in the country have made their way to Millbridge Speedway (NC) for the $5,151-to-win Speed51 Open.

 

On Friday night, the Open division will be in the spotlight with qualifying, qualifying heat races, B-Mains, C-Mains and the 51-lap big show on tap.  The Intermediate division will also be in competition with a $1,000-to-win feature race.

 

Stars such as current NASCAR Monster Energy Cup points leader Kyle Larson, USAC standout Tanner Thorson, Dirt Modified ace Nick Hoffman and more will be in attendance.

 

The live broadcast will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

 

Race fans can find a full list of FAQs about the broadcast by clicking here.

 

