WATCH LIVE NOW: Southern Super Series Finale at Five Flags

The Southern Super Series season is coming to an end tonight at Five Flags Speedway, the home of the Snowball Derby. Saturday’s race also serves as the final tune-up for the Super Late Models before the 50th Annual Snowball Derby in December.

The Super Late Models of the Southern Super Series will be on track to crown a SSS champion and a Blizzard Series champion. In addition to the Supers, the Allen Turner Hyundai Pro Late Models will also crown a champion.

Race fans can watch all of the racing from Pensacola live for just $19.99.

