LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
SLM SSS Qualifying Grid Cordele 2017.09.02

WATCH LIVE NOW: Southern Super Series Finale at Five Flags

September 23, 2017 • App, Top Stories

Click Here to Watch Live

Click the “Green Button” To Watch the Race

Click Here to Purchase Live Video

ONCE YOU PURCHASE YOU NEED TO LOG BACK IN TO WATCH THE RACE

300x250 2017.09.23The Southern Super Series season is coming to an end tonight at Five Flags Speedway, the home of the Snowball Derby. Saturday’s race also serves as the final tune-up for the Super Late Models before the 50th Annual Snowball Derby in December.

 

The Super Late Models of the Southern Super Series will be on track to crown a SSS champion and a Blizzard Series champion. In addition to the Supers, the Allen Turner Hyundai Pro Late Models will also crown a champion.

 

Race fans can watch all of the racing from Pensacola live for just $19.99.

 

 

Click Here to Purchase Live Video

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

«

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • September 23: Five Flags Speedway (FL) - Southern Super Series & Allen Turner PLM Finale

  • September 23: Martinsville Speedway (VA) - ValleyStar Credit Union 300 - Late Model Stock Cars

  • September 23: New Hampshire Motor Speedway - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour & ACT

  • September 24: Lancaster National Speedway (NY) - US Open - RoC Modifieds

  • September 24: Lucas Oil Raceway (IN) - Fall Brawl - JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour & More

Presenting Partner