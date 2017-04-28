WATCH LIVE NOW: Southern Super Series at Five Flags

Click the “ Green Button ” To Watch the Race

BROADCAST STARTS AT 7 P.M. CT / 8 P.M. ET

ONCE YOU PURCHASE YOU NEED TO LOG BACK IN TO WATCH THE RACE

You Must Be At Least a Free Member of Speed51.com to purchase the Live Event PPV Video Stream

The road to the 50th Annual Snowball Derby begins Friday night at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida. Twenty-seven of the best Super Late Model drivers in the Deep South are in attendance for the third race of the Southern Super Series and the opening race for the Blizzard Series.

Things will get started with Super Late Model qualifying at 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET. In addition to watching the 100-lap main event for the Southern Super Series, fans will also be able to watch the Pro Truck, Sportsman and Pure Stock features.

Racing stars such as Donnie Wilson, Bubba Pollard, Jeff Choquette, David Gilliland and Stephen Nasse are all in attendance.

Related Posts

« Quick Results: Top 25 Picks in 2017 Short Track Draft