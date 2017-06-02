LOG IN
TS 51TV SSS

WATCH LIVE NOW: Southern Super Series at 5 Flags

June 2, 2017 • App, Top Stories

BROADCAST STARTS AT 7:00 P.M. CT

Super Late Models take center-stage with the sixth race for the Southern Super Series and second event in the 2017 DSC Blizzard Series from Pensacola, Florida’s Five Flags Speedway.

The road to the 50th Annual Snowball Derby continues asa drivers from across the south go head-to-head with five divisions in action. The most of any race night, aside from the annual Snowball Derby.

Stream goes Live at 7:00pm CT with Qualifying and will cover all five Feature races. Order now for just $14.99.

Race fans can find a full list of FAQs about the broadcast by clicking here.

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • June 2: Claremont Speedway (NH) - Granite State Pro Stock Series

  • June 2: Five Flags Speedway (FL) - Southern Super Series/Blizzard Series

  • June 2: Spencer Speedway (NY) - Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series

  • June 3: Speedway 660 (NB) - PASS North - Super Late Models

Presenting Partner