WATCH LIVE NOW: Short Track Center Episode 5

Short Track Center, a live network-style short track racing show, returns tonight at 7 p.m. ET on Speed51.com. Airing live from a state-of-the-art studio in Concord, North Carolina, Short Track Center brings race fans the hottest topics in short track racing.

On this week’s show, we recap big events like the Winchester 400, Oktoberfest and Super DIRT Week while looking ahead to what’s on tap this weekend.

We’ll be joined by recent Race of Champions winner Matt Hirschman to hear about his big win at Lake Erie Speedway (PA).

Among other topics being discussed will be a new Modified touring series in the Northeast, contact between Stewart Friesen and Billy Whittaker at Super DIRT Week and much more.

Be sure to tune in live at 7 p.m. ET right here on Speed51.com or on our Five Star Race Car Bodies Facebook Feed.

