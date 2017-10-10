LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Short-Track-Center-Slider PFC

WATCH LIVE NOW: Short Track Center Episode 5

October 10, 2017 • App, Top Stories

Click Here to Watch

NO ACCOUNT REQUIRED TO WATCH THIS FREE BROADCAST

Short Track Center, a live network-style short track racing show, returns tonight at 7 p.m. ET on Speed51.com.  Airing live from a state-of-the-art studio in Concord, North Carolina, Short Track Center brings race fans the hottest topics in short track racing.

 

On this week’s show, we recap big events like the Winchester 400, Oktoberfest and Super DIRT Week while looking ahead to what’s on tap this weekend.

 

We’ll be joined by recent Race of Champions winner Matt Hirschman to hear about his big win at Lake Erie Speedway (PA).

 

Among other topics being discussed will be a new Modified touring series in the Northeast, contact between Stewart Friesen and Billy Whittaker at Super DIRT Week and much more.

 

Be sure to tune in live at 7 p.m. ET right here on Speed51.com or on our Five Star Race Car Bodies Facebook Feed.

 

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

«

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • October 13-15: Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (CT) - Sunoco World Series

  • October 14: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - Hart to Heart Breast Cancer Foundation 100

  • October 14: Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) - PASS North Season Finale

  • October 14: South Boston Speedway (VA) - CARS Tour Season Finale

  • October 15: Wyoming County Int'l Speedway (NY) - American Racer 100 - Tour-type Modifieds

Presenting Partner