WATCH LIVE NOW: Short Track Center – Episode #4

Short Track Center, a live television-style show, returned Tuesday night to discuss the hottest topics in short track racing.

The broadcast, which is presented in part by PFC Brakes, was produced from the state-of-the-art Studio 51 at Speed51.com world headquarters in Concord, North Carolina.

Led by veteran motorsports broadcast Bob Dillner, Short Track Center tackles the hottest topics, brings you exclusive interviews with drivers and personalities, and features expert analysis.

Among the topics on Tuesday night’s episode will be Super DIRT Week from New York’s Oswego Speedway, the ARCA/CRA Super Series Winchester 400 at Indiana’s Winchester Speedway, Oktoberfest at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway in Wisconsin, and more.

Tuesday night’s special guests include Super DIRTcar series competitor Max McLaughlin, ARCA/CRA Super Series race director Glen Luckett, and ARCA Midwest Tour general manager Gregg McKarns.

We also heard from a few of our regional experts including Brandon Paul, Rob Blount, Hannah Newhouse, Connor Sullivan, Daryl Canfield and Jana Wimmer.

Don’t miss out on a jam-packed show full of short track racing talk. Click the button below to watch the fourth episode of Short Track Center.

