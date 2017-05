MUST BE LOGGED INTO SPEED51.COM ACCOUNT TO WATCH

The Outlaw Karts were out in force on the 1/5-mile red clay oval of Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, North Carolina with one week to spare before the big $5,151-to-win QRC Speed51 Open.

