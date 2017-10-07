WATCH LIVE NOW: Oktoberfest at La Crosse (WI) – Saturday
Click Here to Watch Oktoberfest Saturday
Click the “Green Button” To Watch the Race
Click Here to Purchase Saturday Ticket
ONCE YOU PURCHASE YOU NEED TO LOG BACK IN TO WATCH THE RACE
Oktoberfest at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway in La Crosse, Wisconsin has arrived. The saying is “Fest is Best” and Saturday’s events often prove that saying to be true.
The ARCA Midwest Tour Super Late Models will hit the race track for their qualifying heat races, plus the Odd/Even Dash. The Big 8 Late Model Series will headline the night with their season finale.
Single-day video tickets for Friday night can be purchased for $24.99 by clicking here.
Click Here to Watch Oktoberfest Saturday
Click Here to Purchase Saturday Ticket