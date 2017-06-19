LOG IN
SLM Berlin 51 Kyle Busch Money in the Bank 2017

WATCH LIVE NOW: Money in the Bank at Berlin Raceway

June 19, 2017 • App, Top Stories

BROADCAST RESUMES AT 6:30 P.M. ET

300x250 Money In The Bank PPVIt’s a brand new Super Late Model race and it will be showcased live Monday night on Speed51.com.  The live broadcast of the inaugural Money in the Bank 150 from Berlin Raceway will begin at 4:15 p.m. ET.

 

Thirty of the top Super Late Model racers in the country are set to to battle for 150 laps with $20,000 on the line.  Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, two-time Snowball Derby winner Erik Jones, Super Late Model veteran Bubba Pollard and the white hot Harrison Burton are just a few of the big names in attendance.

 

In addition to the Super Late Model action, fans will also be able to able to watch the Outlaw Super Late Model stars compete in the Bank Robber 75.

 

The live stream will go live at 4:15 pm ET with qualifying. Fans will also be able to view all last chance races and feature races.

 

Race fans can find a full list of FAQs about the broadcast by clicking here.

