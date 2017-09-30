WATCH LIVE: Milk Bowl Qualifying Day at Thunder Road

Click Here to Watch Live

Thirty-eight Late Models have made their way to Thunder Road (VT) for this weekend’s 55th Vermont Milk Bowl. On Saturday afternoon, those drivers will attempt to qualify for one of the 26 starting positions available for Sunday’s race.

Race fans unable to make it to Barre, VT will be able to watch all of the racing this weekend via a live pay-per-view broadcast on Speed51.com.

A full list of FAQs about the broadcast can be answered in The 411 on Speed51.com.

