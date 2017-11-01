LOG IN
Dirt Outlaw Karts Millbridge 2017

WATCH LIVE NOW: Battle at the Bridge at Millbridge (NC)

November 1, 2017 • App, Top Stories

Click Here to Watch When Broadcast Begins

Click Here to Become a Member

You Must Be a PAID Member of Speed51.com to Watch

 

300x250 Battle at the Bridge LIVEThe future of racing will be on display Wednesday night at Millbridge Speedway (NC) when Outlaw Kart drivers from all ages gather for the Speed51.com Battle at the Bridge.

 

Race fans unable to make it to Salisbury, NC to watch the racing in person will be able to watch a live video stream of the race on Speed51.com.

 

All that is needed to watch the race is a premium subscription (monthly or yearly) to the Speed51 Video Network.  Subscriptions can be purchased today by clicking here.

 

By becoming a subscriber, race fans will also gain access to an on-demand video library with thousands of short track racing videos including over 100 full races at Millbridge Speedway.

 

The live video stream on Speed51.com goes live at approximately 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.

 

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • November 1: Millbridge Speedway (NC) - Speed51 Battle at the Bridge - Outlaw Karts

  • November 2-4: The Dirt Track at Charlotte (NC) - World Finals

  • November 3-4: Concord Speedway (NC) - North South Shootout - Tour-type Mods & PASS South

  • November 11-12: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - Florida Governor's Cup - Super Late Models

  • November 18: Hickory Motor Speedway (NC) - Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown - PASS Super Late Models

