WATCH LIVE NOW: Battle at the Bridge at Millbridge (NC)

The future of racing will be on display Wednesday night at Millbridge Speedway (NC) when Outlaw Kart drivers from all ages gather for the Speed51.com Battle at the Bridge.

Race fans unable to make it to Salisbury, NC to watch the racing in person will be able to watch a live video stream of the race on Speed51.com.

All that is needed to watch the race is a premium subscription (monthly or yearly) to the Speed51 Video Network. Subscriptions can be purchased today by clicking here.

By becoming a subscriber, race fans will also gain access to an on-demand video library with thousands of short track racing videos including over 100 full races at Millbridge Speedway.

The live video stream on Speed51.com goes live at approximately 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.

