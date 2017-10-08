LOG IN
Zehr Majeski Oktoberfest 2017

WATCH LIVE: ARCA Midwest Tour Oktoberfest 200 from La Crosse

October 8, 2017

Race day for the ARCA Midwest Tour Oktoberfest 200 has finally arrived. Qualifying for for the ARCA Midwest Tour will kick off the day’s festivities.

 

Also on the schedule for Sunday is the Mid-Am 30-lap feature, the JMcK 63-lap feature, and racing for the vintage cars, as well as qualifying, heat racing, and the 200-lap ARCA Midwest Tour season finale.

 

 

Race fans can watch all of the racing from Oktoberfest 200 race day for $29.99 by clicking here.

 

 

